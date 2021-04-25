College Football Playoff May See Expansions

The College Football Playoff committee is considering certain expansions, which include changing the number of qualifying teams in play.

According to Heather Dinich of ESPN, the College Football Playoff management committee is considering making significant changes to the playoffs, including increasing the number of qualifying teams to anywhere from six to 16.

It is no secret there tends to be skepticism when it comes to the CFB playoff and which teams are chosen. Currently, only four teams make it into playoff spots to contend for the National Championship, but after a season like 2020, it is difficult to validate the selection process.

According to Dinich, there have been over 60 proposals for change. But per CFP executive director Bill Hancock, these changes would not go into effect for the 2021 or 2022 season.

"There will not be a new format this season or next season," Hancock told ESPN. "The timetable is certainly an important detail, but it hasn't been determined yet. It's too soon to predict the timing."

The current playoff structure agreement is in place until 2025, so there is a good chance that even if the new proposals for change are accepted, it would take a few years to see them executed.

"The CFP management committee is comprised of 10 FBS commissioners along with Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick. The management committee would need to unanimously approve any format change before the current CFP contract expires after the 2025 season" said Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro.

If the changes are accepted, it could be promising news for the Pac-12, who has not had a team make the playoffs since 2016.

