Four USC Trojans to Watch Against Fresno State

The No. 14 USC Trojans kickoff against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 6 p.m. PT on Friday night, and USC's second non-conference game of the season will provide another glimpse at the Trojans' new roster.

USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff are dealing with a couple of injuries that allowed the Trojans to shuffle around the depth chart before week 0. Against Fresno State in week 1, there are four players to pay attention to as USC's roster continues to take shape.

Corey Simms, wide receiver

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) carries the ball against San Jose State Spartans safety Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa (39) in the second half at the United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman receiver Trent Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman stole the spotlight in the week 0 win over San José State, but the emergence of wide receiver Corey Simms might be the key to USC's offense in 2026.

Simms gives USC quarterback Jayden Maiava a big target on the outside, and his reliability becomes especially valuable with Trojans receiver Tanook Hines sidelined to start the season. Hines is expected to return, potentially even against Fresno State, and he's expected to be the focus of opposing defenses once back on the field. As a result, Simms could help USC capitalize on the gravity of Hines.

Simms caught 4 passes for 42 yards against San José State, and his continued development will be worth monitoring as the season progresses. Freshmen like Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and Boobie Feaster are likely to grab attention, but Simms has the opportunity to carve out a key role for the Trojans this fall.

Chasen Johnson and Elbert 'Rock' Hill, defensive back

USC Trojans freshman cornerback Elbert Hill | USC Trojans on SI

USC cornerbacks Chasen Johnson and Elbert 'Rock' Hill are listed as starter with an "OR" designation on the depth chart, giving the Trojans valuable depth that the coaching staff feels confident starting.

If the competition is still ongoing, then the best thing for USC is for either Johnson or Hill to emerge as an every down cornerback opposite of Jontez Williams. The talent in the Trojans' secondary is evident with the number of difficult decisions faced by the USC coaches, and the team is likely to rotate through multiple combinations to start the season.

However, who will the Trojans trust when No. 2 Oregon's wide receiver trio of Evan Stewart Dakorien Moore, and Jeremiah McClellan comes to the Coliseum? Or when Ohio State wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss are playing the Trojans?

Seeing who the coaches trust against Fresno State could offer an indication into if Johnson or Hill will emerge as the full-time starter.

Shahn Alston, running back

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Shahn Alston (22) celebrates with wide receiver Tron Baker (85) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run against the San Jose State Spartans in the fourth quarter half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are not lacking depth at the running back position, featuring a one-two punch that rivals any team in the conference with Waymond Jordan and King Miller. As USC learned during the 2025 season, the team will need more than two running back options to get through the season. Both Jordan and Miller are listed as starting running backs for USC, and Trojans rusher Riley Wormley is currently the No. 3 running back on the depth chart.

However, freshman running back Shahn Alston flashed against San José State, carrying the ball 7 times for 30 yards and a touchdown. Alston received the third-most carries behind Jordan and Miller, but USC has options for the No. 3 running back.

Fellow freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux is also fighting for carries, and he rushed the ball twice for 26 yards against San José State. Wormley received one carry and scored his first USC touchdown on it, but his versatility as a pass catcher could get him on the field more often than either freshman.

However, if Alston continues to impress against Fresno State, he could solidify his spot as the team's third option in the backfield.

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