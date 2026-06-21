Impact of USC Coach Dennis Simmons on Trojans New Receivers

USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons entered the coaching ranks in 2008 when he joined the staff at Texas Tech, He coached Biletnikoff Award winner and first round pick Michael Crabtree. Following his time in Lubbock, Simmons coached All-Conference receivers at East Carolina and Washington State.

Simmons joined the Oklahoma staff in 2015 and coached a trio of All-Americans. Dede Westbrook was a Biletnikoff Award winner, Heisman Trophy finalist and unanimous All-American in 2016. Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb were Biletnikoff Award finalists in 2018 and 2019 respectively and both became first round picks.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Simmons came over to USC with head coach Lincoln Riley in 2022. In that first season, Simmons continued to develop receivers at a high rate. Jordan Addison was an All-Conference player and became a first round pick.

Most recently, Simmons recruited and mentored 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner and first round pick Makai Lemon, while Ja’Kobi Lane was selected in the third round.

And freshman Tanook Hines, who earned a starting job coming out of fall camp, blossomed down the stretch. In addition to Hines, Simmons has a new crop of talented receivers he is tasked with developing in Los Angeles.

New USC Pass-Catchers

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Junior Terrell Anderson comes over to USC via the portal. The NC State transfer had a breakout campaign in 2025, where he reeled in 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. The expectation is that he makes another leap under the tutelage of Simmons.

Freshman Boobie Feaster’s relationship with Simmons began when he was in middle school. Feaster held nearly 30 offers before he reached high school and had virtually every school in the country pursuing him. Feaster’s relationship with Simmons was a key factor in the Trojans landing the highly decorated player from Texas.

A two-time state champion and three-time MaxPreps All-American at DeSoto (Texas), Feaster was originally a five-star recruit and No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class before he reclassified to the 2026 class. Feaster just turned 17 at the end of May but has the maturity and skill set to make an immediate impact.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was the second top 50 recruit the Trojans signed at receiver. He was originally committed to Ohio State and former receivers coach Brian Hartline. Being recruited by Hartline and Simmons, two of the best in college football when it comes to developing receivers, speaks volume to the kind of player colleges believe Dixon-Wyatt can be.

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt | USC Trojans on SI

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Mater Dei (Calif.) product is an explosive target with a college ready frame and can also be an immediate contributor in the fall.

Sophomore Corey Simms was almost exclusively a special teams contributor last season. He is in his second season working with Simmons. Freshman Tron Baker, Luc Weaver and Roderick Tezeno also join the room and will learn from the longtime receivers coach.

Elevating USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gone are four of Jayden Maiava’s top five pass-catchers from a year ago, which mean USC needs to bring their new players along very quickly.

Maiava enters this season with high team aspirations but also has the hopes of elevating his draft stock in what figures to be an elite quarterback class.

It’s an uber-talented receiver room but it’s also an inexperienced room outside of Hines and Anderson. The progression of the room as a whole will play a pivotal role in their offensive success.

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