USC Trojans' Receiver Depth Faces Immediate Test in Season Opener

USC’s wide receiver depth was tested immediately, and the Trojans delivered. The No. 14 USC Trojans are starting their highly anticipated 2026 season on the right foot. After the Trojans’ 42-26 win over San José State, USC begins the 2026 season 1-0 and is beginning to lay the foundation for a season in which anything less than a College Football Playoff appearance would be viewed as a failure by many fans.

One of the biggest questions the Trojans are tasked with answering in 2026 revolves around replacing what once was considered one of the most dynamic wide receiver duos in college football. Following the 2025 season, quarterback Jayden Maiava’s top targets in Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon departed for the NFL, leaving the Trojans with the task of replacing nearly 2,000 yards of offensive production.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against San Jose State at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for Riley, there were talented pieces waiting in the wings in Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson. USC’s Week 0 matchup was expected to be the first opportunity for Hines and Anderson to step into larger roles, get their feet wet and give the Trojans a chance to test the depth of the receiver room. Instead, that depth was tested to a new level during Saturday’s matchup with the Spartans.

Hines and Anderson were both unavailable for the Trojans’ season opener due to “injury precaution.”

Despite what could very well have been USC’s first- and second-string receivers being unavailable, the game against San José State highlighted that the Trojans have even more depth at wide receiver than originally anticipated. A handful of freshmen rose to the level of competition in their collegiate debuts, which gives Lincoln Riley and his staff plenty to be excited about moving forward.

USC Freshmen Rose to the Occasion in USC’s Season Opener vs. San José State

Potentially the most exciting performance on Saturday afternoon belonged to true freshman receiver Trent Mosley. The young receiver caught seven passes for 118 yards and one touchdown in his collegiate debut.

While his performance exceeded the expectations of many, USC head coach Lincoln Riley was hardly surprised.

“Kind of just does what he does in practice. I don't think anybody here was very surprised. That's what it looks like most days," said Riley.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC running back King Miller echoed that sentiment.

“That kid moves differently. He's special,” said Miller after the game.

Mosley was a player who was expected to play a significant role right away in the absence of Hines, but he exceeded expectations. Mosley was Jayden Maiava’s clear No. 1 wide receiver. The next closest receiver to him had 45 receiving yards. While it’s too early to know if he’ll be a consistent producer in Lincoln Riley’s offense, his performance in USC’s offense is another example of the depth USC has behind Hines and Anderson.

Another promising freshman who made his collegiate debut against the Spartans was Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who finished the day with four receptions for 36 yards and took on a starting role in Hines and Anderson’s absence.

While his stats don’t necessarily pop off the paper like his classmate’s, Dixon-Wyatt made the most of every opportunity, finishing with an 80 percent catch rate. If he can build off of this performance, Dixon-Wyatt could develop into a consistent and valuable rotational piece in the Trojans’ offense.

Tron Baker is another name to keep an eye on. Although he did not start for the Trojans, he was USC’s second-most productive receiver with a flawless debut. Baker caught all four of his targets for 45 yards, averaging 11.3 yards per reception.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is interviewed by NBC Sports female sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen after the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seventeen-year-old freshman Ethan “Boobie” Feaster also saw early rotation snaps, giving USC another young player valuable experience in the season opener.

USC’s 2026 freshman class was among the biggest winners of the day. The class ranked No. 1 in the nation coming into the season, which only heightened expectations for a group that is expected to make an immediate impact.

On Saturday, several members of that class showed they were ready for the opportunity.

The Trojans have a few games on the schedule against Fresno State and Louisiana before the schedule begins to ramp up, giving Riley and his staff more opportunities to get these young receivers on the field. If Saturday was any indication, those opportunities could become increasingly difficult to take away.

USC’s Receiver Depth Goes Beyond the Freshmen

It wasn’t just freshmen making a positive impact in the Trojans’ receiving room. Sophomore Corey Simms was yet another player who could develop into a valuable depth piece for the Trojans.

In USC’s season-opening win over San José State, Simms saw expanded offensive action and contributed to a key first-half scoring drive.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball to wide receiver Corey Simms (10) against the Southern California Trojans in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His most notable play came late in the second quarter, when he hauled in a 13-yard reception from Jayden Maiava to set the Trojans up at the 10-yard line. The reception capped off a 12-play, 91-yard touchdown drive.

Simms’ expanded role is especially notable considering where he was a season ago. As a true freshman in 2025, Simms played in all 13 games but was primarily a core special teams contributor. He recorded just 22 offensive snaps and one reception.

Now in Year 2, Simms has an opportunity to turn the trust he earned on special teams into a more consistent offensive role.

At 6-3 and 205 pounds, Simms also gives USC something different from some of its younger receivers. His size and catch radius make him a natural option on the outside, particularly in situations where the Trojans need a receiver who can make plays over the middle of the field or in the red zone.

Additionally, his blocking on the perimeter helped USC’s outside run game and quick screens, showing that the Trojans have depth options who are willing to embrace the physical demands of Big Ten play.

USC’s Depth Could Be a Major Strength

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Saturday, however, was just how many different options USC had available.

Ten different Trojans recorded a reception against San Jose State, which provides Riley and offensive coordinator Dennis Simmons with a much larger group to work with than they may have originally anticipated heading into the season.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Hines and Anderson return to full health, USC won’t just have a solid starting trio. The Trojans could have six or seven game-ready pass-catchers with distinct skill sets, including size, slot agility and deep-threat speed.

There is still plenty of football left to be played before USC truly knows what this receiver room can become. But after losing two of its biggest offensive weapons from a season ago and entering its opener without two of its expected top contributors, USC got exactly what it needed from the next wave of receivers.

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