All Trojans

Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones Interested In Pete Carroll To Replace Mike McCarthy?

The Dallas Cowboys are interviewing coaching candidates to replace Mike McCarthy. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reached out to Pete Carroll, former Seattle Seahawks and USC Trojans coach. Dallas has also interviewed Robert Saleh, Brian Schottenheimer, Kellen Moore. USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is still a name to watch for.

Bri Amaranthus

Aug 19, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys head Coach Mike McCarthy, left, greets Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll following a 22-14 Seattle victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Aug 19, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys head Coach Mike McCarthy, left, greets Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll following a 22-14 Seattle victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for a new head coach after Mike McCarthy’s contract ended and Dallas did not work out a deal.

Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones has had contact with Pete Carroll, former USC Trojans and Seattle Seahawks coach, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"The conversation has been described as informal, although the interest is legitimate enough to be reported, according to another source," said the report from Harris.

Carroll is currently serving as an advisor to the Seahawks. Carroll reportedly made it known he was extremely interested in the Chicago Bears job. However, the Bears just hired former Detroit Lions coordinator Ben Johnson. The Las Vegas Raiders have also reportedly have interest in hiring Carroll.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches his team warm up before playing against the Arizona Cardinals in
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches his team warm up before playing against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale on Jan. 7, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throughout his career as a NFL head, Carroll holds a 181-131-1 record. Known for his ability to stabilize and connect, Carroll would be an enticing option for the Cowboys. Carroll is also widely considered one of the best defensive minds in football history.

Carrol coached at USC from 2001 to 2009 and the Seahawks from 2010 to 2023. Among his many achievements, Carroll is the third and most recent head coach to win a college football national championship and a Super Bowl.

The Cowboys have already interviewed former Jets coach Robert Saleh and current Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was the perceived favorite to land the job.

Dallas is expected to look at college coaches as well, including USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

MORE: No. 1 Cornerback Recruit Duvay Williams Commit To USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs?

MORE: USC Trojans Commit Madden Riordan Earns Major College Football Achievement

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, Staff Visit 5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill, Kelvin Obot

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Cowboys are interested in a couple of college head coaches. Dallas is expected to check in with Riley, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Iowa State's Matt Campbell. 

An NFC scout spoke to the LA Times about Riley being an NFL coaching candidate, but wanting to stay at USC.

“I know he really likes it at USC, and he’s got a great setup there,” the NFC scout said. “I’m sure he wants that to work. Really, it’s a top-five job in college football. They’re just kind of in a transition right now."

“But with all the money and picks teams are giving up for quarterbacks, trying to identify and develop one, Lincoln’s one of the guys who can do that,” the NFC scout said to the LA Times. “NFL owners can see those [coaches] from afar. They talk to other owners, coaches, media people about it. Some owners talk about it all day, every day.”

Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The coaching search for the Dallas Cowboys has been ongoing for two weeks now. Who will Jones pick to lead the storied franchise looking to regain national relevancy?

MORE: Caleb Williams Screamed In Excitement When Chicago Bears Hired Ben Johnson

MORE: Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Ethan Feaster Leaning USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns?

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Visits California Recruits: Ryder Lyons, Brandon Arrington

MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

Home/Football