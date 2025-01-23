Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones Interested In Pete Carroll To Replace Mike McCarthy?
The Dallas Cowboys are searching for a new head coach after Mike McCarthy’s contract ended and Dallas did not work out a deal.
Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones has had contact with Pete Carroll, former USC Trojans and Seattle Seahawks coach, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
"The conversation has been described as informal, although the interest is legitimate enough to be reported, according to another source," said the report from Harris.
Carroll is currently serving as an advisor to the Seahawks. Carroll reportedly made it known he was extremely interested in the Chicago Bears job. However, the Bears just hired former Detroit Lions coordinator Ben Johnson. The Las Vegas Raiders have also reportedly have interest in hiring Carroll.
Throughout his career as a NFL head, Carroll holds a 181-131-1 record. Known for his ability to stabilize and connect, Carroll would be an enticing option for the Cowboys. Carroll is also widely considered one of the best defensive minds in football history.
Carrol coached at USC from 2001 to 2009 and the Seahawks from 2010 to 2023. Among his many achievements, Carroll is the third and most recent head coach to win a college football national championship and a Super Bowl.
The Cowboys have already interviewed former Jets coach Robert Saleh and current Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was the perceived favorite to land the job.
Dallas is expected to look at college coaches as well, including USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Cowboys are interested in a couple of college head coaches. Dallas is expected to check in with Riley, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Iowa State's Matt Campbell.
An NFC scout spoke to the LA Times about Riley being an NFL coaching candidate, but wanting to stay at USC.
“I know he really likes it at USC, and he’s got a great setup there,” the NFC scout said. “I’m sure he wants that to work. Really, it’s a top-five job in college football. They’re just kind of in a transition right now."
“But with all the money and picks teams are giving up for quarterbacks, trying to identify and develop one, Lincoln’s one of the guys who can do that,” the NFC scout said to the LA Times. “NFL owners can see those [coaches] from afar. They talk to other owners, coaches, media people about it. Some owners talk about it all day, every day.”
The coaching search for the Dallas Cowboys has been ongoing for two weeks now. Who will Jones pick to lead the storied franchise looking to regain national relevancy?
