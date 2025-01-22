USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, Staff Visit 5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill, Kelvin Obot, Cincere Johnson
The USC Trojans coaching staff spent the first couple of weeks of the new year visiting numerous in-state prospects as they work to build a fence of their state in recruiting. Visits included seeing several blue-chip prospects in the 2026 cycle, including Folsom (CA) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, Mount Miguel (CA) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington and Oaks Christian (CA) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux.
Now, the Trojans staff has begun to venture outside of the state of California. USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn was out in Ohio and made a home visit to see Archbishop Hoban (OH) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill. He is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 17 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings. Hill will be making his way out to Los Angeles in the coming weeks for Junior Day.
Lynn also visited Glenville (OH) four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson. He is the No. 8 linebacker and No. 114 overall prospect. Ohio State is considered the favorite to land both of their elite in-state prospects but the Trojans will certainly be making a push.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and offensive line coach Zach Hanson were in Idaho to visit Fruitland (ID) four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot. The top ranked prospect in Idaho is a fast riser in the 2026 cycle and is high on the Trojans priority list. He took an unofficial visit back in November to watch USC defeat Nebraska. Obot is the No. 11 offensive tackle and No. 115 overall prospect. Hanson also visited Rocky Mountain (ID) three-star offensive lineman Jax Tanner to extend him an offer. Tanner was named Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
MORE: Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Ethan Feaster Leaning USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns?
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Visits California Recruits: Ryder Lyons, Brandon Arrington
MORE: USC Trojans' Eric Musselman After Wisconsin Loss: 'We Have No Home Court Advantage'
USC defensive line Eric Henderson was down in Florida to visit Fort Meyers (FL) four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil. He is the No. 15 defensive lineman and No. 160 overall prospect. Henderson also stopped by to see North Fort Meyers (FL) four-star defensive lineman James Johnson. He is the No. 14 defensive lineman and No. 152 overall prospect.
USC currently has the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. They have eight commitments from four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, four-star cornerback RJ Sermons, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, four-star running back Shahn Alston, four-star defensive lineman Braedon Jones, three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker, three-star athlete Joshua Holland and three-star athlete Madden Riordan.
The Trojans have finished inside the top 10 in the recruiting rankings once under Riley since he came over from Oklahoma in November 2021. The 2026 early national signing period is still a long way away, but USC has positioned themselves to put together an impressive recruiting class.
MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’
MORE: Chicago Bears Interview Minnesota's Brian Flores For Head Coaching Vacancy
MORE: Caleb Williams Addresses Lincoln Riley Anger, Near Transfer To UCLA Over USC Trojans
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley To Replace Mike McCarthy