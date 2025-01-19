Five-Star Receiver Recruit Ethan Feaster Commit To USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns?
The USC Trojans are not holding back on their recruiting. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are already making a push for the No. 1 wide receiver from the class of 2027, Ethan Feaster.
Feaster is already high on the USC Trojans early in his recruiting process. Feaster is the No. 1 wide receiver from the class of 2027, and the No. 4 player in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite. He is already a five-star prospect this early on, and the receiver is from DeSoto (TX.) and is being recruited by the top schools.
Feaster competed in the pool play of the Battle 7v7 South Florida extravaganza. The young wide receiver was among the nation's top prospects to be playing in South Florida for the weekend.
Per On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Feaster was an impressive player over the weekend. While in South Florida, Feaster was described as “smooth, easily separated, worked the middle of field, won contested footballs in the red zone and can get behind the defense.”
Feaster has no visits scheduled, but has listed a group of his top schools so far.
“I can say Oregon for sure, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Tennessee, those are the ones that are big,” Feaster told On3.
Feaster has not yet visited USC but has visited a couple of other schools that he listed. He has had unofficial visits with Texas A&M, Texas, and LSU. Being from Texas, Feaster has been able to visit both the Longhorns and the Aggies twice.
Feaster spoke to On3 about why USC stands out to him, despite not visiting the program yet.
“To me I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school,” Feaster said.
The Trojans have a history of producing top wide receivers. Some of the wide receivers that are currently in the league are Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jordan Addison, Drake London, Nelson Agholor, Michael Pittman Jr., and JuJu Smith-Schuster. While those are just names currently in the league, wide receiver Marquise Lee has a stellar career with USC, and Keyshawn Johnson was the first and only USC wide receiver to be the first overall draft pick. USC is one of the programs in the debate for "Wide Receiver U" with the talent that they produce.
Feaster is one of the top prospects from the class of 2027. Riley and the Trojans' staff are working hard to recruit him early on. Being from Texas, the Longhorns have the early upper hand. Texas also has the recent success making the College Football Playoffs. It is still early in the process, and USC has time to sway the top receiver.
Feaster is not the only member from the 2027 recruiting class that USC is already working on. The Trojans are also in the running for four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, the No. 1 cornerback from the class of 2027.
