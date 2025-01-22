Caleb Williams Screamed In Excitement When Chicago Bears Hired Ben Johnson
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has a new coach in Ben Johnson. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Johnson and the Bears are finalizing a deal. Johnson is considered a brilliant offensive mind and an exciting fit to help the former USC Trojans star Williams reach his potential.
"Insanely excited," Williams said of his reaction when he heard Johnson was his head coach. "I was driving on the highway and - I don't know if it was safe or not - but I gave out a loud yell and scream of just excitement. It brings a bunch of clarity to the offseason."
"I'm really excited about obviously the Bears and this org and being able to make this happen and keep Ben Johnson as our coach for a long time," Williams continued.
At 38 years old, Johnson was the most sought-after coach in arguably one of the most acclaimed talent pools in NFL history. He helped the Lions scored29 points per game since 2022, the most in the NFL over those three years.
Johnson reached out to the Heisman Trophy winner Williams on Monday to connect with his quarterback for the first time.
"We talked and you can see the competitiveness in his eyes and fire in his eyes... That's one of the most important things is that fire, that will and want to win. I think not only me, but being able to bring the accountability, being able to bring the discipline up there on the podium... You've got to be put out on blast in front of the whole team because that shows the accountability."
Williams has a clear goal in year two with the Bears with Johnson at the helm.
" Score, score, an insane amount of points," Williams said. "I think we have the same mindset... Sportsmanship is at the end of the game when you shake hands and be respectful in those ways. But when you're on the football field, you want the other teams to feel as if you embarrassed them."
"I think a full collective desire brand of football is what we're aspiring to go for and get. And really excited about that opportunity," Williams continued.
Williams set the Chicago rookie record with 3,541 passing yards in 2024. Starting in all 17 games, Williams finished with 20 touchdowns to only six interceptions, with a completion percentage of 62.5 percent.
What does Williams think about how he and Johnson will gel?
"I think the structure," Williams said. "We talked about the structure. We talked about how he's a no-nonsense guy, but he'll always have my back, always give me support... holding me accountable, and us two being on the same wavelength."
Per Pro Football Talk. the "early figure" for Johnson's contract is $13 million per season. That is $5 million more than the average that first-year head coaches earn.
Williams was also sacked an NFL-high 68 times this season. Johnson has the chance to maximize Williams' potential but will need to add offensive linemen to help protect the former USC Trojan star.
The Bears finished with a 5-12 record and desperately need to address their offensive line play. In 2024, Chicago's offensive line was 24th out of 32 teams, according to Pro Football Focus. Tackle Darnell Wright is the only starter from last year guaranteed to return in Chicago.
Good news is, with a breath of fresh air in Chicago, the Bears have a chance to right the ship.
