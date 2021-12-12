Oregon Ducks Hire New Head Football Coach

The Oregon Ducks hired former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to serve as the program's 35th head football coach. The university announced the news on Saturday.

"Dan is an outstanding, high-energy football coach who will provide a world-class experience for our football student-athletes," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a press release.

"He is a tremendous recruiter and developer of talent, and we will continue to compete for championships while providing an environment where our football student-athletes can develop to their fullest potential in the classroom, on the football field, and as people. We are grateful for the opportunity to have Dan as the leader of our football program, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our student-athletes. We are excited to welcome Dan, Sauphia, Caden, Kniles, and Titan to the Oregon family!"

Lanning spent his last four seasons at Georgia, and past three as defensive coordinator. This season, Georgia leads the nation in combined scoring defense (13.5 points per game), and rushing defense (76.7 yards per game).

"I am honored and humbled to be selected to lead one of the premier programs in the nation at the University of Oregon," Lanning said in Oregon's press release.

"I want to personally thank President Schill, the Board of Trustees, athletic director , and Mr. and Mrs. Knight for their trust in me. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work with our players in the pursuit of championships.



It is clear there is a vision and alignment within the entire Duck Nation. We are staged for success and look forward to building on the strong foundation that currently exists in Eugene. Our goal is to win championships and develop our players both on and off the field. I am overwhelmed with gratitude to Coach Kirby Smart and his wife, Mary Beth, and to every player, coach, staff member, and person at the University of Georgia who contributed to our success, I thank you. Go Ducks!"

Lanning will be officially introduced at a press conference at 2:00 p.m. PT on Monday.

