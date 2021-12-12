Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Oregon Ducks Hire New Head Football Coach Dan Lanning
    Publish date:

    Oregon Ducks Hire New Head Football Coach Dan Lanning

    Dan Lanning was named Oregon's 35th head football coach on Saturday.
    Author:

    Dan Lanning was named Oregon's 35th head football coach on Saturday.

    The Oregon Ducks hired former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to serve as the program's 35th head football coach. The university announced the news on Saturday.

    "Dan is an outstanding, high-energy football coach who will provide a world-class experience for our football student-athletes," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a press release.

    "He is a tremendous recruiter and developer of talent, and we will continue to compete for championships while providing an environment where our football student-athletes can develop to their fullest potential in the classroom, on the football field, and as people. We are grateful for the opportunity to have Dan as the leader of our football program, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our student-athletes. We are excited to welcome Dan, Sauphia, Caden, Kniles, and Titan to the Oregon family!"

    Lanning spent his last four seasons at Georgia, and past three as defensive coordinator. This season, Georgia leads the nation in combined scoring defense (13.5 points per game), and rushing defense (76.7 yards per game).

    Recommended Articles

    "I am honored and humbled to be selected to lead one of the premier programs in the nation at the University of Oregon," Lanning said in Oregon's press release.

    "I want to personally thank President Schill, the Board of Trustees, athletic director , and Mr. and Mrs. Knight for their trust in me. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work with our players in the pursuit of championships.

    It is clear there is a vision and alignment within the entire Duck Nation. We are staged for success and look forward to building on the strong foundation that currently exists in Eugene. Our goal is to win championships and develop our players both on and off the field. I am overwhelmed with gratitude to Coach Kirby Smart and his wife, Mary Beth, and to every player, coach, staff member, and person at the University of Georgia who contributed to our success, I thank you. Go Ducks!"

    Lanning will be officially introduced at a press conference at 2:00 p.m. PT on Monday.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16548221
    Football

    Oregon Ducks Hire New Head Football Coach

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17064305
    Football

    USC Linebacker Raymond Scott Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_13294521
    Football

    Two USC Offensive Lineman Expected To Return For 2022

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_16830571
    Football

    USC Offensive Lineman Liam Jimmons Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 10, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 4.44.21 PM
    Football

    USC WR KD Nixon Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 9, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.01.57 AM
    Football

    Insider Reveals Oregon Ducks Interested In Pac-12 Coach

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_16781178
    Football

    Drake London Declares For 2022 NFL Draft, Twitter Reacts

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_15332442
    Football

    USC WR Drake London Announces Departure From Football Program

    Dec 8, 2021