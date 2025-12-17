Four-Star Tight End Recruit Sparks Heated Battle Between USC and Oregon

Four-star recruit Rahzario Edwards has emerged as one of USC’s top tight end targets in California, but landing him won’t come without resistance. The four-star standout from Sacramento (Calif.) Grant has drawn heavy interest from across the country, with Oregon positioning itself as a primary challenger in a recruitment that is beginning to mirror recent West Coast battles.

Edwards, a 6-foot-6, 206-pound standout, told Rivals that Alabama, Oregon, Ole Miss and USC are the four programs making the biggest impact in his recruitment. The list reflects the defining question of his process, whether staying closer to home on the West Coast outweighs the appeal of experiencing something entirely new elsewhere.

USC’s California pull remains strong

For Edwards, USC’s appeal is both obvious and deeply rooted. The Trojans remain the flagship program in the state, and that proximity matters as he weighs his options.

“SC is SC and they do what they do,” Edwards told Rivals. “SC is the top school in California so it will always be in my mind and something I have my eye on.”

That familiarity continues to keep USC squarely in the conversation. The Trojans have made a renewed emphasis on locking down elite in-state talent, a strategy that paid off in a major way last week when USC officially signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. With general manager Chad Bowden and head coach Lincoln Riley leading the way, USC assembled an elite group designed to elevate the program in its new Big Ten reality.

Tight end has quietly become a position of emphasis in that build. Five-star Mark Bowman headlined USC's 2026 recruiting class, and despite a late push from Lane Kiffin and LSU, USC held firm and signed one of the most highly regarded tight end prospects in recent cycles. With projected 2025 starter Lake McRee off to the NFL Draft, Bowman could have a chance to contribute early, reinforcing USC’s pitch of opportunity at the position.

Edwards’ profile fits cleanly into that vision. A two-sport athlete with a basketball background, he broke out nationally as a sophomore with 51 catches for 921 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning all-state and Sophomore All-American honors via MaxPreps. He followed that up with 23 receptions for 634 yards and five touchdowns, continuing to showcase big-play ability and elite efficiency.

For the USC offense this past season, despite all of the hype surround Biletnikoff award winner Makai Lemon, the tight end position was heavily involved in pushing the ball downfield as well. The tight end combination of Lake McRee and Walkers Lyons accumulated 50 catches for 673 receiving yards and six touchdowns. McRee particularly was vital in the passing game on low volume, averaging 15 yards per carry, third most on the team amongst pass catchers with at least ten catches.



Similar to McRee, Edwards ability as a big body receiving-type, Edwards has the upside to be dangerous catching the ball in traffic as a chain mover, but also has the athleticism to be a matchup mismatch for traditional linebackers.

Oregon looms as the biggest obstacle

While USC’s in-state pull is real, Oregon’s consistency in Edwards’ recruitment has been impossible to ignore. According to Rivals national recruiting reporter Adam Gorney, the Ducks are one of the four programs making the strongest impression and they have been relentless in their approach.

“Oregon hits me up all the time, every day,” Edwards said. “I’m always watching Oregon, I’ve always been watching Oregon. I always keep in touch with Oregon. Oregon is one of those teams that want me to stay on the West Coast.”

Edwards’ multi-sport background has played a major role in his rise, helping him rack up nearly 25 scholarship offers and draw national interest. Edwards draws comparisons to that of Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller or Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram, but with more downfield upside due to his lighter frame. With Oregon and USC both heavily involved, the recruitment is already trending toward a West Coast showdown when decision time arrives.

The Trojans know how costly those battles can be. Oregon was heavily involved with USC and Ohio State for five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr. before he ultimately chose Columbus. That loss, paired with USC’s 42-27 defeat to the Ducks that cost the Trojans a College Football Playoff berth, underscored how thin the margins are between the two Big Ten foes.