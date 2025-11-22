All Trojans

Former Trojans Star Calen Bullock Predicts Winner of USC vs. Oregon

The No. 15 USC Trojans meet their toughest test yet at the No. 7 Oregon Ducks to close out their final road game of the year. With ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene for the Big Ten showdown, NFL stars showed support for USC ahead of the matchup.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Ahead of the No. 15 USC Trojans' final road contest of the season against the No. 7 Oregon Ducks, Houston Texans defensive back Calen Bullock revealed his pick for the game. Bullock and the Texans beat the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, and the former Trojan shared his thoughts on USC's upcoming game against the Ducks, a matchup Bullock has played in before his embarking on his NFL career.

Calen Bullock Predicts USC Upset Over Oregon

Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock (7) looks on before a game against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

It would be a lie to say that this was not USC’s most important, and perhaps difficult, game of the season. As well as going into the weekend as an 8.5 point underdog per ESPN Analytics, the challenge now stands much greater. 

Following Bullocks standout performance on Houston on Thursday night, finishing the day with two interceptions, five total tackles and a forced fumble, ESPN analyst Scott Van Pelt asked what this weekend looks like for his Alma mater in their biggest game of the season.

"I got all the confidence in my boys. Fight on man, we're going to get the job done," Bullock said on Sports Center with Scott Van Pelt.

Bullocks Impact In LA Paved Way For NFL Breakthrough

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock speaks at a press conference after an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bullock was one of the Trojans strongest defensive players last season before getting drafted to the Texans. The 6-foot-3 safety from Pasadena, California, paved the way for a strong and deep secondary developed by safeties coach Doug Belk.

Through three years with USC, Bullock finished his time in Los Angeles with 148 total tackles, nine interceptions and two touchdowns. He then declared for the 2024 NFL Draft where he was selected in the third round.

Bullock also earned All-American honors as a junior in 2023, and AP All Pac-12 First Team and Second-team All Pac-12 honors in 2022 as a sophomore.

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) signals a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far with the Texans, the second year star has recorded 91 total tackles, nine interceptions and 17 passes defended. Just this season, Bullock's four interceptions ties for second most in the NFL.

Alongside his USC and now Texans teammate running back Woody Marks, both have paved a path for a successful season in the league.

What To Know Before No. 15 USC vs. No. 7 Oregon

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It’s been a successful season for both programs in their second years as Big Ten members, and this weekend reignites a new rivalry and competition, meeting for the first time as Big Ten opponents. 

The 9-1 Ducks have been nearly unstoppable this season, and have created a near clear path to the College Football Playoff. Their only loss comes from the undefeated No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers to snap Oregon's 18 home game win streak. Now, the Ducks look to defend their home turf for their final home game against the Trojans.

USC enters Eugene with high stakes and a lot to play for, especially a shot at their first ever CFP bid if they pull off the upset. For the Trojans, their season has been surrounded with comeback wins, injuries and breakthrough talent at the right time. Against the Ducks, USC will have to execute right from the start to edge out Oregon and reach 9-2.

Injury Update Ahead of USC vs. Oregon

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After a tough first half against Iowa, the Trojans have struggled all season with injury and now enter Oregon with even more. Against the Hawkeyes, USC left tackle Elijah Paige and safety Bishop Fitzgerald both exited the game and did not return to the field.

While Fitzgerald and Paige both did not return, safeties Kennedy Urlacher and Christian Pierce and right guard Kaylon Miller stepped in. Miller stepped in at right tackle, forcing starting right guard Tobias Raymond to shift to right tackle.

As for running back Waymond Jordan, who has not played since Oct. 11, coach Lincoln Riley shared after Tuesday's practice that he is close, but the severity of his injury as a running back sets him back some, and does not expect him to play against the Ducks.

As for the Oregon Ducks, wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. missed the last two games with injuries. As of this week, coach Dan Lanning shared their statuses are up in the air and will come down to kickoff.

USC and Oregon will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS for their first Big Ten showdown.

