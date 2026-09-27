Dan Lanning Doesn't Hold Back On USC's Reaction to Dante Moore Injury

The No. 12 USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley’s misery against ranked opponents continued on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as they fell 41-27 to the No. 12 Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks earned an emotional win after losing star quarterback Dante Moore to injury in the second quarter. Moore was carted off after taking a hit from Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II while sliding on a run play.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after tacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephens was called for targeting and was ejected from the game for the hit. However, it's what happened after the play that has caused an uproar. After the play finished, Stephens was seen celebrating after Moore went down.

On Sunday, USC announced a one-game suspension for Stephens, and the USC linebacker issued an apology to Moore.

The hit on Moore caused a fight to break out between the two teams after the play. After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning didn't hold back about how the Trojans reacted to Dante Moore’s injury.

USC’s Reaction to Dante Moore Injury

“You know, I didn’t see any of that. And if that’s the way somebody else was operating, it’s really disappointing. In that moment, for me, I challenge myself to focus on the moment and the things that I can control," Lanning said.

“Their team has absolutely nothing to do with what I have to do, and what we have to do. So we try to have a singular focus. Our guys respect the game. I don’t think you’d ever see that from our players.”

Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton shoves off USC linebacker Desman Stephens II after a late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I don’t think you’d ever see that from our coaches. And again, I don’t think that’s necessarily an indictment on Coach Riley because I can’t speak to what I didn’t see, and I know he was as quick to voice his concern for our players, so I appreciate that from him. But it’s a disgusting play. You don’t want to see it happen,” Lanning continued.

“It’s disappointing that it happened, and I’m praying that our player is healthy. I’m hoping that their player can learn from that situation because that’s not a moment you want to be a part of.”

Dan Lanning on Potential Discipline

“I’ll let our conference handle what that looks like. I’ll let Coach Riley handle what that looks like for their team. I mean, there’s rules in place to handle that. I trust our medical staff, so I can’t tell you exactly what was said to Dante on the field. But obviously, they use the utmost precaution in that situation, which I think is valid and necessary,” Lanning said.

Bear Alexander’s Return to Coliseum

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It’s something we talked about going all throughout the entire week. Of Bear [Alexander], here’s what you can expect. Here’s what you can anticipate. Let’s go ahead and decide what our reactions are going to be,” Lanning said.

“You’re a different person today than you were six years ago, five years ago, four years ago, and how he’s grown up, and I think we saw a great example of that today. I saw a leader on the sideline, a guy that was demanding the best of his teammates, a guy that was focused on the game at all moments.”

“I didn’t get to watch him specifically play, but I know they struggled to run the ball inside, and I think that has a lot to do with our interior D-line. They were able to create some runs outside that we got to clean up, but I thought he did some great things. I thought he had good composure in moments where a lot of people, under the same scrutiny, hearing those voices wouldn’t react the same,” Lanning continued.

Beating USC Trojans For Third Time

“Three wins against these guys. I guess if you’re interested in winning football games and you're from this area, you should go to Oregon. If you want to go to a Chris Brown concert, you should go here,” Lanning said.

How Do USC Trojans Move Forward?

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the loss to the Ducks, the Trojans' losing streak in their rivalry series against the Ducks moves to five straight games, as their last win came in 2016. The Ducks also snapped the Trojans' 10-game home winning streak at the Coliseum after USC went undefeated last season and won its three non-conference clashes against the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

If not when, then where will Riley and the Trojans earn a signature win? Saturday’s matchup at the Coliseum against the Ducks gave USC the perfect opportunity to earn a signature win, and they failed to deliver again.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, defense remains a concern for the Trojans, and it showed in Saturday’s loss to the Ducks. After Moore was carted off with an injury, Raiola torched the Trojans' defense, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-25 passes.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. was also spectacular both in the receiving category and on the ground, combining for 168 yards and two touchdowns. As Riley moves to 0-3 against the Ducks in his coaching tenure with the Trojans, the road won’t get any easier for the Trojans, as Oregon was the first game of their grueling six-game stretch that features games against three currently ranked opponents: the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

The Trojans' next matchup on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Coliseum against a Washington Huskies squad that will present its own challenges as quarterback Demond Williams Jr. will test USC's secondary even more as they continue to struggle.

The Trojans and Huskies will kick off from the Coliseum on Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.