USC's Desman Stephens Draws Backlash for Late Hit On Oregon’s Dante Moore
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The matchup between the No. 12 USC Trojans and No. 20 Oregon Ducks was expected to be a big physical battle between two teams needing a signature win. No one expected, however, that a player would wind up injured so badly that he’d need to be carted off in an ambulance.
Trojans’ linebacker Desman Stephens II delivered a scary hit on Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, leading to a flurry of criticism on social media. The hit was so severe that Moore lay on the turf for several minutes before eventually being carted off.
But it was what happened after the hit that caused even more anger and frustration against Stephens.
Stephens’ Late Tackle on Moore
Trailing 7-3 early in the second quarter, Moore and the Ducks were steadily moving the ball downfield against USC’s defense. On a second-down passing play, Moore moved out of the pocket and took off with the ball.
Just as he crossed the first-down mark, Moore saw Stephens in his vicinity and began to slide down. Stephens kept his momentum towards Moore, finally hitting the quarterback with his shoulders, resulting in a big hit to his head.
Moore laid on the ground for several minutes with the Ducks’ training staff before an ambulance eventually came and took him.
According to the NBC broadcast, Moore was moving parts of his body, including his feet and hands. Oregon team members and coach Dan Lanning huddled around the quarterback and prayed.
The play resulted in Stephens being penalized with a targeting penalty, forcing to be suspended from the game. Backup quarterback and Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola took Moore’s place.
Stephens’ Actions After the Tackle
Stephens was seen celebrating after tackling Moore, quickly raising his arms after being shoved by several Oregon players. He went so far as to go to the USC sideline and dap up his teammates.
Immediately after Moore went down, a scuffle broke out between the two teams. Oregon players angrily pushed Trojan players, while coaches Lincoln Riley and Lanning were seen pulling their respective players back.
The actions led to each member of both teams receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. A wave of anger and frustration against Stephens and USC quickly flooded social media, criticizing his actions after the incident.
During the NBC halftime show, analyst Chris Simms received criticism of his own after his take on Stephens’ actions.
“You have to also have a little soft spot in your heart for defenders right now,” Simms, a former Texas quarterback, said. “But I would also say Dante Moore, I do think, slid very late and put the defender in a kind of no-win type of situation.”
Stephens came out of the halftime break in street clothes after being ejected. Moore was taken to Los Angeles General Medical Center, just over seven miles away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The NBC broadcast confirmed at the start of the second half that Moore did have movement in all of his extremities.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_