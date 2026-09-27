USC's Desman Stephens Draws Backlash for Late Hit On Oregon’s Dante Moore

The matchup between the No. 12 USC Trojans and No. 20 Oregon Ducks was expected to be a big physical battle between two teams needing a signature win. No one expected, however, that a player would wind up injured so badly that he’d need to be carted off in an ambulance.

Trojans’ linebacker Desman Stephens II delivered a scary hit on Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, leading to a flurry of criticism on social media. The hit was so severe that Moore lay on the turf for several minutes before eventually being carted off.

But it was what happened after the hit that caused even more anger and frustration against Stephens.

Stephens’ Late Tackle on Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trailing 7-3 early in the second quarter, Moore and the Ducks were steadily moving the ball downfield against USC’s defense. On a second-down passing play, Moore moved out of the pocket and took off with the ball.

Just as he crossed the first-down mark, Moore saw Stephens in his vicinity and began to slide down. Stephens kept his momentum towards Moore, finally hitting the quarterback with his shoulders, resulting in a big hit to his head.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is loaded into an ambulance with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore laid on the ground for several minutes with the Ducks’ training staff before an ambulance eventually came and took him.

According to the NBC broadcast, Moore was moving parts of his body, including his feet and hands. Oregon team members and coach Dan Lanning huddled around the quarterback and prayed.

The play resulted in Stephens being penalized with a targeting penalty, forcing to be suspended from the game. Backup quarterback and Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola took Moore’s place.

Stephens’ Actions After the Tackle

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after tacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephens was seen celebrating after tackling Moore, quickly raising his arms after being shoved by several Oregon players. He went so far as to go to the USC sideline and dap up his teammates.

Immediately after Moore went down, a scuffle broke out between the two teams. Oregon players angrily pushed Trojan players, while coaches Lincoln Riley and Lanning were seen pulling their respective players back.

The actions led to each member of both teams receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. A wave of anger and frustration against Stephens and USC quickly flooded social media, criticizing his actions after the incident.

🚨 Desman Stephens seen laughing and dapping up teammates after a DIRTY hit on Dante Moore that left him motionless 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CElhMLbT4m — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) September 27, 2026

During the NBC halftime show, analyst Chris Simms received criticism of his own after his take on Stephens’ actions.

“You have to also have a little soft spot in your heart for defenders right now,” Simms, a former Texas quarterback, said. “But I would also say Dante Moore, I do think, slid very late and put the defender in a kind of no-win type of situation.”

Stephens came out of the halftime break in street clothes after being ejected. Moore was taken to Los Angeles General Medical Center, just over seven miles away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The NBC broadcast confirmed at the start of the second half that Moore did have movement in all of his extremities.

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