Lincoln Riley Delivers Statement On Dante Moore Hit Following Loss to Oregon

The No. 12 USC Trojans showdown against the No. 20 Oregon Ducks took a heated turn early.

Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II lowered his shoulder into Ducks quarterback Dante Moore while sliding during the first quarter. Moore, however, became defenseless in that moment and later laid motionless on the field. Both sidelines cleared, and Stephens ultimately got tossed for targeting.

Stephens' actions became a major topic of discussion postgame following the 41-27 loss to Oregon in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from coach Lincoln Riley.

Prayers Sent to Dante Moore After USC Loss

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"First of all, I want to say that I hope Dante is ok," Riley said postgame. "You never want to see that out of any opponent. No matter how competitive the game gets. These are all people at the end of the day on both sides. So we wish him a speedy recovery."

Fierce Battle Goes to Oregon

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning points toward the USC Trojans sideline after quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) was injured on a tackle and targeting penalty against USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Heavyweight battle as we anticipated it was going to be."

"It was a hell of a game, and it came down to a couple of plays, like these last two games involving two very good teams."

"We made too many errors in the end, especially when we got momentum there in the fourth quarter. We gave them some opportunities there, and we've got to capitalize on them."

"There's disappointment in the locker room because the guys fought their hearts out. But obviously, we've got to take this the right way."

"We've got a damn good football team in that locker room. Our guys believe that. We've got to take advantage of these opportunities to learn and grow. That's how you get measured, especially in this league. We can't hold our heads and get ready to attack the next one."

Lincoln Riley Reacts to Desman Stephens Decision

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after tacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I did not see it [Stephens celebrating]."

Riley was also asked why Stephens returned to the sidelines instead of staying in the locker room following his ejection.

"Because he's on our team."

Oregon Pulls Off Big Plays After Dante Moore Injury

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We gave up some big plays. I thought the screen pass there at the beginning of the half was a big momentum play there. We had them on a second-and-long."

"It was a hell of an atmosphere in there, and we had all the momentum in the world. But you can't do that against good teams and good offenses like the talented offensive players they have. We also had some missed tackles that created their explosives. We've got to play tighter."

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Anytime a different quarterback goes in. It's going to change the flow of the game a little bit. Their skill sets are different, but both are proven quarterbacks."

"But we still had our opportunities. I don't make big-picture statements after games. I'm more in the moment. But we need to capitalize. We need to play better on the key downs."

"It's about finishing these key games. You're trading punches the whole night, and you're putting yourself in a position to win. We had the stops, and the place was going crazy. But if you give them opportunities to stay in the game and give them a fresh set of downs, it's tough to beat good teams that way."

Approach Moving Forward From USC

USC takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You go back to work. You move past this one. I'm going to get my ass up in the morning and head to Bloom and get ready to work with these guys. I know we have a damn good football team, and we're going to keep going."

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