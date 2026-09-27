Lincoln Riley Delivers Statement On Dante Moore Hit Following Loss to Oregon
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The No. 12 USC Trojans showdown against the No. 20 Oregon Ducks took a heated turn early.
Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II lowered his shoulder into Ducks quarterback Dante Moore while sliding during the first quarter. Moore, however, became defenseless in that moment and later laid motionless on the field. Both sidelines cleared, and Stephens ultimately got tossed for targeting.
Stephens' actions became a major topic of discussion postgame following the 41-27 loss to Oregon in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from coach Lincoln Riley.
Prayers Sent to Dante Moore After USC Loss
"First of all, I want to say that I hope Dante is ok," Riley said postgame. "You never want to see that out of any opponent. No matter how competitive the game gets. These are all people at the end of the day on both sides. So we wish him a speedy recovery."
Fierce Battle Goes to Oregon
"Heavyweight battle as we anticipated it was going to be."
"It was a hell of a game, and it came down to a couple of plays, like these last two games involving two very good teams."
"We made too many errors in the end, especially when we got momentum there in the fourth quarter. We gave them some opportunities there, and we've got to capitalize on them."
"There's disappointment in the locker room because the guys fought their hearts out. But obviously, we've got to take this the right way."
"We've got a damn good football team in that locker room. Our guys believe that. We've got to take advantage of these opportunities to learn and grow. That's how you get measured, especially in this league. We can't hold our heads and get ready to attack the next one."
Lincoln Riley Reacts to Desman Stephens Decision
"I did not see it [Stephens celebrating]."
Riley was also asked why Stephens returned to the sidelines instead of staying in the locker room following his ejection.
"Because he's on our team."
Oregon Pulls Off Big Plays After Dante Moore Injury
"We gave up some big plays. I thought the screen pass there at the beginning of the half was a big momentum play there. We had them on a second-and-long."
"It was a hell of an atmosphere in there, and we had all the momentum in the world. But you can't do that against good teams and good offenses like the talented offensive players they have. We also had some missed tackles that created their explosives. We've got to play tighter."
"Anytime a different quarterback goes in. It's going to change the flow of the game a little bit. Their skill sets are different, but both are proven quarterbacks."
"But we still had our opportunities. I don't make big-picture statements after games. I'm more in the moment. But we need to capitalize. We need to play better on the key downs."
"It's about finishing these key games. You're trading punches the whole night, and you're putting yourself in a position to win. We had the stops, and the place was going crazy. But if you give them opportunities to stay in the game and give them a fresh set of downs, it's tough to beat good teams that way."
Approach Moving Forward From USC
"You go back to work. You move past this one. I'm going to get my ass up in the morning and head to Bloom and get ready to work with these guys. I know we have a damn good football team, and we're going to keep going."
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna