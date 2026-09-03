Linebacker Desman Stephens II Offers Honest Perspective on USC's Defense
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Blunt honesty came from coach Lincoln Riley right after he examined the No. 14 USC Trojans' defense.
Riley liked the first three quarters effort against San José State, but wasn't thrilled about that fourth quarter in the 42-26 win. He and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson watched SJSU outscore USC 23-7.
Linebacker Desman Stephens II was on the field during the three-quarter dominance but became just as honest about the state of the USC defense when addressing reporters on Sept. 2 before facing Fresno State.
Desman Stephens Calls Week 0 'Learning Experience'
Stephens rises as one of the leaders in the room for the USC defense, especially at linebacker.
He, too, witnessed the litany of mistakes from the final quarter against the Spartans. But he believes experience became the best teacher in this scenario.
"Really it was taking it as a learning experience," Stephens began when addressing reporters. "Just so many different lessons and things we can learn from all aspects of that game. So just watching those things, correcting them, and getting fixed for next week is the best thing to do."
Stephens ended his Aug. 29 afternoon by grabbing two tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage. Yet he, too, was honest about his own performance.
"Every time I'm out there, I'm going to go and do what the coaches say. So I gave my 100 percent attitude and effort as far as technique and all those things. If there's things I need to correct, we're good with that in the film room with the coaches," Stephens said. "But as far as my attitude and effort, I gave 100 percent."
USC will need 100 percent or more out of Stephens for Sept. 4 once the Fresno State Bulldogs pull into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The newest Pac-12 representative comes with a far difference offensive approach compared to SJSU's "Spread-N-Shred" air attack. The Bulldogs, under former USC linebackers coach turned Fresno State coach Matt Entz, prefer to ground and pound through the running game for all four quarters.
Impact of Desman Stephens, Linebackers Greatly Needed
Once again, the Bulldogs will aim to create a ball-control, punishing approach for the Week 1 primetime showdown. Plus, Entz and Fresno State offensive coordinator Josh Davis likely saw holes in the USC run defense throughout the Spartans' game, not just from the fourth quarter.
San Jos State managed to average 4.1 yards per carry in the end, rare for a team that prefers to attack through the air. SJSU took advantage of spacing and catching defenders over-pursuing on the field.
Davis mixes his personnel groupings to form mismatches, which includes heavy tight end usage. He'll align multiple tight ends at the spot he identifies as the weakest of the defense as the game wears on. He will lump in RPO (Run Pass Option) elements too, especially with new starting quarterback Jayden Mandal running the offense and bringing his own mobile background. But Davis will balance out his personnel too with multi-receiver sets to get defenses guessing on where the ball goes presnap.
With Mandal at quarterback, though, USC will get tested in the play action as the first-year quarterback does throw with a strong arc on his passes. He likely won't hesistate to test the intermediate side of the field where Stephens lies. Or even go after true freshman cornerback Elbert Hill IV in testing him early.
Regardless, USC needs to bury its fourth quarter defensive output to avoid a Fresno State upset. And Stephens will need to surpass the five tackle mark to hand his Trojans an advantage.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna