USC Coach Lincoln Riley Address Coliseum Attendance Controversy

Coach Lincoln Riley spent the first day of September getting his USC Trojans prepared for a short week.

USC received three days to gameplan against an upset-minded Fresno State Bulldogs team once the 2026 schedule came out. Now the Bulldogs are on the mind of Riley and the Trojans three days after rolling past San Jose State.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turns out USC's theme song is on the mind of the Bulldogs, though. Fresno State blared the famed fight song through the speakers during its own practice session. All to prepare for the Trojans.

Meanwhile, here's everything Riley said following USC's first game week preparation for the primetime showdown set for Sept. 4.

Lincoln Riley Gets Honest About Attendance Criticism

"I mean, this is USC. People are going to pay attention to this program. They're going to have an opinion. It's part of being a blue blood school."

"I don't buy into the false narrative. I think that comes from a lot of people who don't follow our program. And most of those have never stepped foot inside the coliseum."

"During my years here, attendance has gone up every single year. As has our play inside the Coliseum including running the table last year in front of a lot of epic atmospheres. I expect that to happen this year."

Gary Patterson Still Not Content About USC Defensive Performance

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

"I mean, for three quarters it was really, really good. Definitely some things to impove on [though]."

"But played really good down there for awhile. I thought the guys flew around, we communicated and we pretty much eliminated the run game and made some plays on the ball."

"It's a different style game compared to what we're going to play in this league [the Big Ten]. I thought we came out and started faster defensively."

Lincoln Riley on Playing Younger Defenders

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back for a pass second quarter against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think at the end of the game, we committed ourselves that there were a few guys that if we got the game in hand, we were going to play [them] and we stuck to that. Which I'm glad we did because it was good for those guys to get reps."

"We had a couple of guys who handled it well. But we had a couple of guys who didn't handle it well as we could have. We had more bust in the fourth quarter than we had in the entire game combined. And we had some opportunities to make some competitive plays, [including] picking off a couple of balls that we didn't make."

"And also, give them credit [the Spartans]. They made some wacky plays and made some good plays on the scramble. They made a couple of incredible plays on the ball."

Lincoln Riley on Relationship with Matt Entz

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We have a good relationship. Him and his wife Brenda are great people. That was great to have him with us for that year. It was also great to have another head coach in the room."

"He did a great job here. Sad to see him go but happy for him to get the opportunity at Fresno. Seems like it's a good fit for him. He's a really good football coach and took over a proud program that has a lot of great history and tradition in the way they play. So yeah, a lot of respect for him."

"That's one of those schools that, other than the week we're playing them, we all root for around here. You know, I hope they win every other game except this one."

Lincoln Riley on Play of USC Safeties

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Starters played pretty well. I mean, I though A.G. [Alex Graham], Prophet [Brown] and Christian Pierce all did a nice job and handled the calls. And I thought we tackled well and did a pretty nice job in coverage."

"We had a couple of things we need to clean up on. But that group was pretty sharp."

"Then everybody else had good plays, but their bad plays showed up more. And that's obviously what you've got to live at. I mean, Maddie [cornerback Madden Riordan], K.U. [Kennedy Urlacher], some of the different guys we played there at the end all had some really good plays. But they had a couple of plays that hurt us too. So need a couple of those guys to play sharper."

Riley on Physicality of USC to Start Season

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I would say I like the physicality. I thought we reset the line of scrimmage a lot."

"If you looked at the tape and saw the line of scrimmage, it was moving. I thought there were a few times in the perimeter and box that we weren't as clean as we needed to be."

"The backs ran hard, but we did miss a couple of cuts we felt like that we left out there. I think the biggest thing is we had some chances for some explosive runs. We were pretty steady in the run game but would love to pop a couple [of explosives] in there. We'll need to do a better job of that."

Riley on Luke Wafle's Debut

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My expectations are really high for him. He's proof that he can be a really outstanding player at a young age. At least throughout fall camp, that's what we've seen."

"The thing I love about Luke is that he's an every down style player. A lof of freshmen come out and either they're pretty decent against the run but maybe have a lot of development to do in the pass rush, or vice versa."

"Luke is advanced at both, both physically and in knowledge. And he's just going to get better and better."

"But the thing I liked the most about him was he didn't hesitate. He went in there and played aggressive, was around the football and around the quarterback. And he was really close to making a bunch of others. And again, I think that's just scratching the surface of how good this guy can be for years to come."

On Jayden Maiava's Poise in Front of Riley

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He was pretty sharp. He had one read that he really wants back."

"But other than, he took care of the ball. They obviously came in with the game plan to try to make him not make throws all the time and make him more patient. Earlier times in his career, he wouldn't have liked that so much."

"But he did a good job staying patient and steady, especially playing like 37 freshman. I don't think that's ever happened here. I started thinking back in all my years I never started one. But Jayden trusting those guys was what he did best."

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