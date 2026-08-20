Defensive End Zuriah Fisher Delivers Honest Evaluation on USC’s Defensive Strides

As the 2026 season grows nearer, the anticipation to see if the USC Trojans can live up to the preseason hype surrounding them is only growing, particularly around the Trojans’ defense. USC’s defense has undergone significant change since this time last year, with the addition of Hall of Fame coach Gary Patterson as defensive coordinator, five transfers joining the Trojans on the defensive side of the ball and several key pieces returning for the 2026 season with more experience.

One of those five defensive transfers is former Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher, who joined the Trojans with the hopes of elevating a defense that is looking to establish a new identity under Patterson.

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Ou Vs Tcu | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fisher brings more than just another experienced body to the defensive line. He enters with five years of experience in the Big Ten and firsthand knowledge of the level of physicality it takes to compete against some of the best offenses in the country.

That experience should be valuable as Patterson works to instill a more physical identity within the Trojans’ defense.

Fisher has already experienced the demands of playing at a high level in the Big Ten, and he appears to fit the mold of the defense USC is working to establish under its new defensive coordinator.

Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) rushes the quarterback during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fisher was briefly sidelined with a minor injury during a portion of fall camp, but he has since returned to practice and is once again working to make his presence felt along the defensive line.

As the Trojans continue to prepare for the start of the 2026 season, Fisher has seen the defense make strides in one area in particular: physicality.

What USC Trojans Defensive End Zuriah Fisher Said About the Trojans' Defense

On the Midnight Alley drill:

“Just physicality. You gotta bring your A-game with that. So yeah, that’s a fun drill.”

“Coach calls them out every time, so we’re just waiting on him, seeing the names, seeing who got called, and then we just get ready.”

Energy Shift as Game Day Grows Closer:

“You can just tell the game is real close. Everybody’s getting excited, coaches are getting excited, so everybody gotta be on their A-game.”

Where He's Seen the Defense Make the Biggest Strides Since Spring:

“Physicality. I feel like everybody just bought in to being physical. I think that’s one thing that everybody got better at. Even the young guys being physical. So we just gotta keep that going.”

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59), quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and USC Trojans defensive end Jadyn Ramos (95) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Humility Within the Defensive Line Room, Specifically With Younger Players:

“It’s a lot of young guys that are humble right now. Even Simote [Katoanga], he’s a quiet guy. I see how he got better from spring ball to now. I look at guys like that. They’re just humble, just working hard, trying to get to the top.”

Simote Katoanga and Luke Wafle:

“Simote’s a dog, I feel like. He took a big step, just as far as pass rushing. He really got better.”

“Luke’s a dog. He can do whatever. I really feel like he came in advanced. He don’t even look like a freshman. He’s not playing like a freshman.”

Avon Old Farms (Conn.) 2027 linebacker Dylan Wafle and USC Trojans outside linebackers coach AJ Howard | Photo Courtesy of Dylan Wafle

Who's Set the Tone for Physicality on the Defensive Line:

“Young guys. Luke, who else I can say? I feel like Talanoa Ili. Even Simote, his strike got way better. This is a great freshman class. All of them are good in their own way.”

Defensive Tackle Alex VanSumeren:

“He’s a very vocal guy. He showed leadership from the first day he got out here. I feel like the guys listen to him, too. He’s a great leader.”

What Gives Him Confidence in the Defense:

“Just the work we put in all year. Even before camp, I feel like just all the walkthroughs we had in the summer, just everything. Spring ball, everybody really bought in.”

“Like, even Coach P [Gary Patterson], I don’t even think he took a vacation this year. He’s just been out here with us every day. So I feel like everybody bought in in that way.”

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What It’s Been Like Playing for Gary Patterson:

“He’s got a lot of different schemes he can call up. He’s got a lot of plays, too. That’s one thing that’s new for me. He’s got a lot of new plays. I feel like he gonna help us play fast, especially the D-ends.”

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