USC Trojans Receive Encouraging Fall Camp Injury Update

USC received positive news on Tuesday with sophomore receiver Tanook Hines returning to the practice field.

Hines missed the entire spring after undergoing an offseason procedure and remained out to begin fall camp. Last season, Hines finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards behind star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Those two players are gone, and Hines is expected to step into that WR1 role. Quarterback Jayden Maiava spoke about having Hines back on the field.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s been huge. We’ve done our own walk-thru’s together, one-on-one,” Maiava said. “Just catching him up on anything he needs to get caught up on, continuing to feed that chemistry, sky’s the limit.”

Junior receiver Terrell Anderson has been banged up in camp but was back on the field as well on Tuesday. Anderson transferred from NC State in the offseason is expected to be a starter opposite of Hines this season. This week marks the first Maiava has had his two veteran receivers on the field at the same time.

Redshirt senior defensive end Zuriah Fisher and freshman receiver Luc Weaver are two more players that have been dealt with minor injuries in camp and returned to the practice field Tuesday. Freshman tight end Mark Bowman and guard Breck Kolojay have also been nicked up in camp but were back on the field Wednesday.

It’s a "mock game week" for the Trojans as they open the season on Aug. 29 against San Jose State and they are getting some players back at the right time.

Jontez Williams Returning to Form

Iowa State's defensive back Jontez Williams talks to media at the school football facility on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Jontez Williams was one of the prized additions in the portal for USC this offseason. The former Iowa State cornerback suffered a torn ACL last September and remained out through spring practice. He's been a full-go in fall camp and has returned to the form that made him the No. 1 cornerback available in the portal.

“As he gets further and further away from the injury, his playmaking ability and experience, you just feel that," said coach Lincoln Riley. "You can tell this guy's played a lot of ball and made a lot of plays.”

A big part of an athlete coming back from a significant knee injury like the one Williams suffered is getting to the point where it's something they don't think about on the field. Where they can just play free and be that player they once were. And in Williams' case, it's an All-Conference player and Preseason All-American.

"I'm pretty much at that point now," Williams said. "I didn't have no regrets, no doubts when I'm out there playing. I'm just playing freely and getting that feeling back."

Updated Injury Report

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin tight end transfer Tucker Ashcraft, sophomore safety Dee Reddick and redshirt sophomore linebacker Elijah Newby have been banged up and remain out as the Trojans have shifted their focus to San Jose State.

Ashcraft is expected to be the No. 2 tight end, while Reddick and Newby are key reserves.

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