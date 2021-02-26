Denver Broncos Release Jurrell Casey

As NFL free agency looms right around the corner, teams are already starting to open up cap space for potential signings this offseason. Including the Denver Broncos.

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos have released defensive tackle Jurrell Casey after just one season with the team.

With Denver cutting him now, George Paton's team will save over $11.8 million in cap space for the 2021 free agency frenzy.

The former USC Trojan only appeared in three games this past year after tearing his bicep muscle in week three against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, prior to the 2020 season, Casey was on a rampage. The 6-foot-1, 300 pounder was considered one of the most disruptive and best interior defensive linemen in the league.

Casey made five straight pro bowls from 2015-2019 with the Tennessee Titans before Denver traded a 7th-round pick for him in 2020. The trade seemed like a steal, getting a fierce defensive tackle for basically nothing, due to Tennessee trying to create cap space to re-sign quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry.

After all, he was still in the prime of his career, but injuries were starting to become a concern for the former 3rd-round pick.

Casey was placed on injured reserve for the final game of 2018 due to a torn knee ligament. In 2019, he missed two games with a shoulder injury and played through a couple of other lingering issues.

The five-time pro bowler had 51 sacks during his nine seasons with the Titans. Casey has been exceptional at combining power-rush skills with his quickness to get around guards in the AFC.

Due to this, Casey has been able to total 507 tackles, 85 tackles for loss, 117 QB hits and eight forced fumbles in his career.

Casey is one of the best defensive tackles against the pass and run, as his versatility across the front four is very valuable. Because of this, the 10-year NFL veteran will still have a huge market for him this offseason. So now we will just have to wait to see what team takes a chance on the former Trojan.

