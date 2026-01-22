Alijah Arenas’ First Game Makes USC’s Team Issues Impossible to Ignore

Anticipation filled the Galen Center on Wednesday night as USC Trojans five star freshman guard Alijah Arenas finally made his long-awaited collegiate debut. The moment carried weight for Trojans program and its fanbase in hopes that this would be the move that turns their season around. The result, however, unfortunately followed a familiar script.

The Northwestern Wildcats pulled off quite the upset, controlling the second half and handing USC a 74-68 loss, spoiling Arenas’ return and raising even more questions about the Trojans offense as they continue to free fall in Big Ten play.

Growing Pains in Season Debut

Arenas, sidelined since July after tearing his meniscus, finished with eight points, two rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes. He showed flashes of the shot creation that made him the highest-rated recruit to play for Eric Musselman since his arrival, but struggled with efficiency in his first game action in nearly six months. The freshman shot 3-for-15 from the field, missed all six of his three-point attempts, and went 2-for-6 at the free-throw line.

One sequence midway through the second half briefly energized the crowd, a spinning, acrobatic layup in traffic that hinted at Arenas’ creativity and body control. But moments like that came sporadically, and USC was never able to fully capitalize.

“The results are not shocking to me,” Musselman said after the game. “But he can create his own shot and he should be a high school senior, reclassified, missed an entire summer and then you’re throwing him in the middle of Big Ten play. He doesn’t have nonconference play. That’s a difficult thing for any super-talented player to go through.”

Arenas’ debut came less than a year after a frightening off-court incident that placed his season and life in jeopardy. In April, he was hospitalized for six days after a single-car crash that resulted in smoke inhalation and an induced coma. Though he was cleared to return to basketball activities, knee surgery soon followed, pushing his debut deep into conference play.

Although it may not have been the most ideal start to the season, the freshman's willingness to be aggressive as a shot creator out the gate shows promise. As the Trojans continue to trudge on through the thick of Big Ten conference play, Arenas will be forced to grow up fast. But even the flashes as a playmaker indicate that he has the upside to quickly catch on to the speed and physicality of the college game.

USC Has Bigger Concerns to Deal With

Despite the emotional lift of his return, USC’s broader issues persisted. The Trojans shot just 38.5 percent from the field and missed 11 free throws in the first half, allowing Northwestern to take a 31–28 lead into the break. USC never reclaimed momentum after halftime.

Northwestern led for the entire second half and repeatedly answered USC runs behind forward Nick Martinelli, who scored 17 of his game-high 22 points after the break. He also hit a fadeaway jumper off a backcourt inbounds play with one second on the shot clock in the final two minutes acting as the eventual dagger as USC was never able to regain momentum.

USC leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara fouled out with 9:26 remaining after scoring 14 points in just 13 minutes. Jordan Marsh scored all 19 of his points in the second half, while Ezra Ausar added 13 of his 17 after halftime. Still, the Trojans struggled to generate consistent offense when it mattered most. An issue that has plagued them since losing junior point guard Rodney Rice earlier this season.

The Trojans are tied with the Maryland Terrapins for the fourth-worst three point shooting team in the Big Ten, shooting 32.8 percent from beyond the arc. With no real ball handling versatility, the spacing for this team has been an issue all season long and it reared its ugly head once again against an inferior opponent.

What's Next

The loss drops USC to 14-5 overall and 3-5 in Big Ten play, while Northwestern improves to 9-10 and earns its first conference win of the season.

Arenas’ return confirmed what USC already believed about his talent and resilience. But Wednesday night also reinforced a growing reality: even with reinforcements arriving, the Trojans’ margin for error in the Big Ten remains thin and the climb ahead is far from finished.