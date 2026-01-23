Former USC Trojans Take Over NFL Conference Championship Weekend

Only four teams remain in the NFL ahead of the NFC and AFC Championship Games, and the USC Trojans are represented by six players across the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Rams. The Trojans began the NFL playoffs with an impressive 17 former players competing.

The Trojans six players come in the NFC Championship across the Seahawks and the Rams, and the Broncos in the AFC Championship, spanning both sides of the ball: Seahawks are quarterback Sam Darnold, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, defensive tackle Brandon Pili and defensive end Leonard Williams, Rams offensive lineman Justin Dedich, and Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Despite it being their first season together on the same NFL roster, all four Trojan Seahawks crossed paths at USC at least once. Darnold and Williams played together for two seasons at USC from 2016-17, while Pili joined in 2017-22 and Nwosu played from 2014-17.

The Seahawks have impressed many NFL fans with their turnaround with a brand new quarterback and head coach in Mike Macdonald, finishing 14-3 in the regular season, and clinched the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Dedich earned four starts this season at left guard after starting left guard Steve Avila went down with an injury. Despite Avila earning his starting spot back, Dedich's performance turned heads for the coaching staff, and should hopefully pay off for him in seasons to come.

Hufanga, meanwhile, has quickly become a key piece of Denver’s defense in his first season with the Broncos. After four years with the San Francisco 49ers, the former Trojan safety posted a career-high 106 tackles and six tackles for loss, giving Denver a physical presence in the secondary during its playoff run.

Now, Hufanga and the Broncos are just one game away from revisiting the Super Bowl for the first time since 2016.

USC Trojans NFL Pipeline

The USC Trojans in the NFL did not disappoint this season, reminding NFL fans that USC's elite talent does not stop in college.

Darnold’s path back to the NFC Championship has been anything but linear. After spending two seasons as USC’s starting quarterback from 2016–17, the former No. 3 overall pick has re-emerged as a steady presence for Seattle, guiding the Seahawks to a turnaround season under first year head coach Macdonald. Darnold's experience and have helped Seattle secure the NFC West title and the conference’s No. 1 seed.

Aside from the quarterback position, USC has also produced a multitude of wide receivers who have stood out in the NFL, including the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr., Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu-Smith Schuster and Atlanta Falcons' Drake London to name a few.

USC's impressive production with wideouts has yet to slow down, with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane entering this year's NFL Draft, and are bound to build onto a USC's talented NFL wide receiver core.

