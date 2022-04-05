Insider Reveals Interesting Development With Drake Jackson's NFL Draft Process

USC edge Drake Jackson is gearing up for the 2022 NFL Draft. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jackson has a busy few weeks ahead of him.

Schefter reports, "USC defensive end/outside linebacker Drake Jackson has 13 visits over the next few weeks, per source. Jackson is about to hit, and stay on, the road."

Jackson spent three seasons at USC. He appeared in 28 games during his career and recorded 103 tackles, including 25 for losses (with 12.5 sacks), four deflections, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Jackson is projected to become a second round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Bible's evaluation of Drake Jackson:

"To stand out during a pandemic while adapting to a new playing weight, position and defensive coordinator is no easy feat. For that reason, Drake Jackson’s 2020 campaign established him as one of the top players in the nation. The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability.

The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps.

What’s more, Jackson has fluid hips and powerful bend to work through half-man engagement. Moreover, the California native has impressive power and leg drive. Jackson enhances his well-rounded skill set with long arms and an advanced understanding of leverage.

He often initiates contact with active, refined and accurate hands; further, he exhibits a varied pass-rush arsenal.

The star pass rusher has the length to manage distance and control the nature of engagement (half-man versus full-man). By consistently lowering his pad level, the USC defender reduces blockable surface area and substantially improves his functional power.

As a pass rusher, Jackson has the all-around athletic profile to threaten the outside and inside tracks. Against the run, the Trojan standout has the strength to bench press, anchor down, fill space and fill.

Jackson even has sufficient spatial awareness to operate in zone coverage; conversely, he has the requisite movement skills to handle man responsibilities underneath.

Jackson’s all-around skill set gives him the versatility to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end at the next level."

