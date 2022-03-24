Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Matt Leinart Makes Jaw-Dropping Prediction for USC WR Drake London

Leinart: "London is going to be a monster."

USC wide receiver Drake London is gearing up for the 2022 NFL Draft. London spent three seasons at USC, and recorded 88 receptions, 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.  

The 6'5", 210-pound wideout's draft stock has skyrocketed since he entered his name into the draft pool. Many believe that the California native is destined for greatness, including ESPN's Dan Orlovsky and Fox Sports' Matt Leinart

"I don’t think people understand how good the top 3 WRs in this class are," Orlovsky tweeted.

"Drake London is Keyshawn Johnson

The 2 from Ohio State (Wilson+ Olave) are Julio and Fast Keenan Allen. 

They’re ridiculous"

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"It really is a great class," Leinart replied.

"London is going to be a monster. Body control, jump balls… will only get better at elite running."

London received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Combine and will hold his own pro day on April 5. He continues to rehab and recover from an ankle injury he sustained during the fall.  

"[My ankle is] doing great. I just started running about a week ago," London said at the NFL Combine. "[Running] at pro day, that is my goal."

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.02.47 PM
Football

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Shares Run Game Philosophy

By Claudette Montana Pattison20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.03.40 PM
Football

Top Quotes From Lincoln Riley's Spring Ball Debut

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 11.05.10 AM
Football

Caleb Williams Breaks Silence On Lincoln Riley Leaving Oklahoma: 'It Was Rough'

By All Trojans StaffMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17744655
Football

Caleb Williams Dishes On First USC Football Practice

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 22, 2022
USATSI_9090756
Football

Colin Cowherd Has 'Goosebumps' About USC Spring Football

By All Trojans StaffMar 22, 2022
USATSI_9157514
Football

Lincoln Riley On Los Angeles: 'It's Like Living in a Dream World'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17426944
Football

USC Spring Ball, Lincoln Riley on Quarterback Room: 'Really Impressed'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17257326
Football

Lincoln Riley Shares Brutally Honest Admission Ahead of Spring Camp

By All Trojans StaffMar 22, 2022