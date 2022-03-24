NFL Draft: Matt Leinart Makes Jaw-Dropping Prediction for USC WR Drake London

Leinart: "London is going to be a monster."

USC wide receiver Drake London is gearing up for the 2022 NFL Draft. London spent three seasons at USC, and recorded 88 receptions, 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

The 6'5", 210-pound wideout's draft stock has skyrocketed since he entered his name into the draft pool. Many believe that the California native is destined for greatness, including ESPN's Dan Orlovsky and Fox Sports' Matt Leinart.

"I don’t think people understand how good the top 3 WRs in this class are," Orlovsky tweeted.

"Drake London is Keyshawn Johnson

The 2 from Ohio State (Wilson+ Olave) are Julio and Fast Keenan Allen.

They’re ridiculous"

"It really is a great class," Leinart replied.

"London is going to be a monster. Body control, jump balls… will only get better at elite running."

London received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Combine and will hold his own pro day on April 5. He continues to rehab and recover from an ankle injury he sustained during the fall.

"[My ankle is] doing great. I just started running about a week ago," London said at the NFL Combine. "[Running] at pro day, that is my goal."

