USC WR Drake London Receives Major Honor

Despite only playing in eight games this season, USC WR Drake London was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

USC wide receiver Drake London was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, despite only participating in eight games this season. He is the first USC player to win the award since Marqise Lee in 2012.

London was a superstar for USC’s offense and finished the 2021 season with 1,084 receiving yards, 88 receptions, and seven touchdowns. He fractured his right ankle against Arizona on Oct. 30, which kept him sidelined for the Trojans' remaining four games.

Prior to his injury, London was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award and Maxwell Award.

This season, he had five games with 10 or more catches and six with at least 130 receiving yards. He is the only USC player to have 15 or more catches in a game twice.

London is expected to be a top draft prospect if he chooses to declare for the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is NFL Draft Bible's evaluation of London:

It is not easy for a prospect to establish themself as a top option while surrounded by future NFL receivers. Still, Drake London has been a standout pass-catcher since his freshman season. USC lists the California native as 6’5”, 210 pounds. For his size, London is an exceptionally fluid athlete with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability.

He possesses rare movement skills relative to his frame. In fact, the star receiver’s skill set extends far beyond that expected of a big-bodied wideout. London is a patient, advanced route runner who uses head fakes, body language and jab steps to force defensive backs into false steps or early hip turns.

The former two-sport college athlete has quick feet and loose hips to further enhance his route running. He also employs changes in gait and speed to lull defensive backs to sleep.

As a result of his nuanced work before the catch, London is a consistent separator on breaking routes. When he cannot find space, he can box defenders out at the catch point. Moreover, he has an impressive feel for zones and adjusts his speed to remain open when necessary. London also has stellar hands and regularly high points the ball. He routinely brings the ball in through traffic and while anticipating contact.

In addition to his exciting pre-catch point skillset, London’s ability after the catch is special. He is shifty with the ball in his hands and boasts an excellent spin move. Further, the former four-star recruit has notable power, contact balance and leg drive to run through or carry defenders.

Additionally, London is generally effective as a blocker thanks to his size and strength. When plays break down and the quarterback is forced to scramble, the receiver works to get open.

