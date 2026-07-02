Early Look At Ticket Prices For USC Trojans Home Games
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The USC Trojans' 2026 college football season is just around the corner, and the thousands of fans who will pack the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this season are hoping to contribute to another undefeated record at home and help the program reach the College Football Playoff for the very first time.
Several games on the Trojans' schedule have the potential to be among the best of the college football season and will cost a high price to attend. The Trojans 2026 regular-season schedule is set to feature seven home games,
Here’s a look at the seven home games on the Trojans' schedule and the ticket prices for USC fans to attend, according to VividSeats.
Aug. 29: San Jose State Spartans
The Trojans are scheduled to open their 2026 season on Aug, 29 against the San Jose State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. For what is expected to be a comfortable win for the Trojans to open the 2026 season, USC fans can attend the opener for as low as $36.
Sept. 4: Fresno State Bulldogs
In what will be the Trojans' only Friday night game of the season, USC will face another opponent from the Mountain West Conference, the Fresno State Bulldogs, on Sept. 4. For the Trojans' Week 1 matchup against the Bulldogs, fans can attend the Coliseum for as low as $34.
Sept. 12: Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
The Trojans' first-ever meeting against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be USC’s cheapest home game of the season. Trojan fans will be able to attend USC’s final non-conference matchup against the Ragin' Cajuns for $29.
Sept. 26: Oregon Ducks
The Trojans' Sept. 26 matchup against the Oregon Ducks is set to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the first month of the college football season. The quarterback duel between USC’s Jayden Maiava and Oregon’s Dante Moore is bound to have college football fans on the edge of their seats.
As for what it will cost to attend, the lowest price is currently $130, but given the implications of the early-season showdown, the cost could likely go up.
Oct. 3: Washington Huskies
Following what could be a signature win against coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, the Trojans will face quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and the Washington Huskies on Oct. 3 at the Coliseum. Tickets will be as low as $67 as the Trojans look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Huskies.
Oct. 31: Ohio State Buckeyes
The Trojans' matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Halloween has the potential to be an instant classic at the Coliseum. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between the Buckeyes and Trojans since USC made the move to the Big Ten in 2024 and the first head-to-head coaching matchup between Lincoln Riley and Ryan Day.
Much like the matchup against the Ducks, it will come at a costly price for Trojan fans, with tickets as low as $226. This makes it the most expensive home game on USC’s 2026 football schedule.
Nov. 21: Maryland Terrapins
For what will be Senior Day at the Coliseum for the Trojans, USC fans can get into the Coliseum for as low as $34. The Senior Day game will be the Trojans' first matchup against the Terrapins since they lost a 29-28 heartbreaker on the road in College Park back in 2024.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.