Early Look At Ticket Prices For USC Trojans Home Games

The USC Trojans' 2026 college football season is just around the corner, and the thousands of fans who will pack the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this season are hoping to contribute to another undefeated record at home and help the program reach the College Football Playoff for the very first time.

Several games on the Trojans' schedule have the potential to be among the best of the college football season and will cost a high price to attend. The Trojans 2026 regular-season schedule is set to feature seven home games,

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s a look at the seven home games on the Trojans' schedule and the ticket prices for USC fans to attend, according to VividSeats.

Aug. 29: San Jose State Spartans

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Steve Chavez-Soto (15) celebrates after the touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are scheduled to open their 2026 season on Aug, 29 against the San Jose State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. For what is expected to be a comfortable win for the Trojans to open the 2026 season, USC fans can attend the opener for as low as $36.

Sept. 4: Fresno State Bulldogs

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs offensive analyst Jared Taylor against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what will be the Trojans' only Friday night game of the season, USC will face another opponent from the Mountain West Conference, the Fresno State Bulldogs, on Sept. 4. For the Trojans' Week 1 matchup against the Bulldogs, fans can attend the Coliseum for as low as $34.

Sept. 12: Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Cajuns quarterback Lunch Winfield 2, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on Texas State Football. Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' first-ever meeting against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be USC’s cheapest home game of the season. Trojan fans will be able to attend USC’s final non-conference matchup against the Ragin' Cajuns for $29.

Sept. 26: Oregon Ducks

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' Sept. 26 matchup against the Oregon Ducks is set to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the first month of the college football season. The quarterback duel between USC’s Jayden Maiava and Oregon’s Dante Moore is bound to have college football fans on the edge of their seats.

As for what it will cost to attend, the lowest price is currently $130, but given the implications of the early-season showdown, the cost could likely go up.

Oct. 3: Washington Huskies

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during warmup before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following what could be a signature win against coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, the Trojans will face quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and the Washington Huskies on Oct. 3 at the Coliseum. Tickets will be as low as $67 as the Trojans look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Huskies.

Oct. 31: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin runs for a first down against Michigan on Nov. 29. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Halloween has the potential to be an instant classic at the Coliseum. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between the Buckeyes and Trojans since USC made the move to the Big Ten in 2024 and the first head-to-head coaching matchup between Lincoln Riley and Ryan Day.

Much like the matchup against the Ducks, it will come at a costly price for Trojan fans, with tickets as low as $226. This makes it the most expensive home game on USC’s 2026 football schedule.

Nov. 21: Maryland Terrapins

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) drops back to pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For what will be Senior Day at the Coliseum for the Trojans, USC fans can get into the Coliseum for as low as $34. The Senior Day game will be the Trojans' first matchup against the Terrapins since they lost a 29-28 heartbreaker on the road in College Park back in 2024.

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