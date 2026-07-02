USC Coach Lincoln Riley Presented With Golden Opportunity in Year Five

There might not be a coach in college football with more pressure to break through and reach the College Football Playoff than USC’s Lincoln Riley.

The Trojans sent shockwaves through college football in November 2021 when they pulled Riley away from Oklahoma. In his four seasons, USC has seen bright moments, an 11-1 finish and quarterback Caleb Williams becoming the programs eighth Heisman Trophy winner in 2022, and then some low moments, a 6-6 finish in 2024.

High-Profile Big Ten Games

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC has won several big games over the years under Riley, but they’re still in search of that one signature win. That game that changes the trajectory of the program and help brings them into the upper echelon of the Big Ten. Southern Cal will have multiple opportunities in 2026 with one of the toughest schedules in college football.

It starts on Sept. 26 when Oregon rolls into town. USC has regained control of their state on the recruiting front from the Ducks and other programs. But recruiting is one thing, the results on the field is another thing and the most important one.

Oregon has been the premier team in the regular season on the West Coast under Dan Lanning. However, the Trojans can start to change that narrative in late September. The Ducks present a tough challenge as they return a loaded roster led by star quarterback Dante Moore and a defensive front made up of four players with first round potential.

Ohio State is set to make the trip to Los Angeles on Halloween in the first-ever matchup between the two blue blood programs as Big Ten opponents. The Buckeyes lose a ton of talent, highlighted by four players selected in the top 11 picks of April’s NFL Draft. However, it’s a program that reloads, they don’t rebuild.

Led by coach Ryan Day, Ohio State returns Heisman finalist Julian Sayin at quarterback, breakout freshman Bo Jackson at running back and superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes also have a pair of former NFL head coaches on its staff in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates after a catch against Oregon on Jan. 1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana is the defending national champions and have begun to build a powerhouse under Curt Cignetti. Gone is Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and in comes TCU transfer Josh Hoover, who inherits a pair of talented receivers in Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh. The Hoosiers are also expected to be strong in the trenches again in 2026.

USC will head to Bloomington on Nov. 14 in what is expected to be their coldest game since joining the Big Ten. The Trojans have struggled away from the Coliseum since joining the conference in 2024.

Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana are all programs that have reached the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons.

USC Boasts Talented Roster

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) heads on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has its strongest roster in their five seasons under Riley. They return 15 starters, the most in college football, and signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. A talented group of freshmen that can help change the national narrative in year one.

Redshirt senior Jayden Maiava returns at quarterback and has the luxury of having all five starters returning on the offensive line. The Trojans also return its two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller, and breakout freshman receiver Tanook Hines.

The big problem for Riley’s teams, even the ones that reached the four-team College Football Playoff in three consecutive seasons at Oklahoma, has been on the defensive side of the ball.

Riley made a big move in January, hiring former Big 12 rival and longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson to change the defensive culture at Southern Cal. The 2026 College Football Hall of Fame electee built elite defenses with two and three-star recruits for two decades in Fort Worth.

Now, Patterson inherits the most talented group of players he’s ever had. USC returns multiple starters at each level and added key transfers. Can Patterson elevate them in year one and build a defense that is not only good enough to complement Riley’s offenses but a great one?

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