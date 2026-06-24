The Transfer Who Could Determine USC's College Football Playoff Chances

Over the course of his four seasons as coach of the USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley has had several transfers that have made an impact. Entering a make-or-break 2026 season for Riley and the Trojans, USC has several transfers that look to lead the team to its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

There is one transfer, however, who is gaining attention for the Trojans as they enter the 2026 season. According to CBS Sports, former Michigan State Spartans defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren is the one transfer that could wing the Trojans CFP aspirations.

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a sack against Purdue during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

VanSumeren arrives in Los Angeles after three seasons with Michigan State, where he was a top leader for a struggling Spartan football program with a passionate fanbase desperate to return to relevance under new coach Pat Fitzgerald.

What Alex VanSumeren Brings to USC Trojans

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren, right, and Jordan Hall, left, walk to the field before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his three seasons with the Spartans, VanSumeren recorded 79 total tackles and three sacks. With new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, the Trojans defense is looking to improve against the running game, and the addition of VanSumeran can help that.

It's an aspect that has been missing from the Trojans defense the last few seasons and proved costly in their three regular-season road losses last season against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Oregon Ducks, keeping USC out of the CFP.

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This weakness was especially highlighted in the Trojans' 34-24 loss to the Fighting Irish in South Bend last season, in which USC’s defense allowed Notre Dame running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love to rush for 228 yards and a touchdown.

With a player like VanSumeran, who excels at finishing tackles and winning matchups against premier offensive linemen, the Trojans' rush defense should take a step forward next season. Last season, the Trojans' rush defense ranked 81st nationally, allowing an average of 143.2 rushing yards per game.

USC Trojans' Other Transfer Portal Additions

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition to VanSumeren, the Trojan added nine other transfer portal commits. Players that are set to join VanSumeren on defense include Penn State Nittany Lions Edge rusher Zuriah Fisher, Iowa State Cyclones cornerback Jontez Williams, Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant, Georgetown Hoyas linebacker GianCarlo Rufo, and Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Carrington Pierce.

The Trojans 2026 transfer portal class is ranked No. 29 overall and seventh in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. The six teams that rank ahead of the Trojans include the Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 4), Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 7), Indiana Hoosiers (No. 8), Oregon Ducks (No. 21), Michigan Wolverines (No. 24), and UCLA Bruins (No. 25).

VanSumeren will make his Trojan debut on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum when USC takes on the San Jose State Spartans for its 2026 season opener. The Trojans' first four games of the season set up nicely for USC to get off to a strong start before a marquee home matchup against the Ducks on Sept. 26.

In addition to the season opener against San Jose State, USC will face the Fresno State Bulldogs (Sept. 4), the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (Sept. 12), and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Sept. 19).

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