USC Football: Entrenched Big Ten Rival Views Upstart Trojans as 'Threat'
The USC Trojans are practicing in their first-ever Big Ten media day on Wednesday. The Trojans will seek dominance in their first year in a new conference despite challenges coming their way. Undoubtedly, they are in a much more superior conference, and we will soon see how they fare against some opponents they are familiar with.
While that is only around the corner, in the meantime, other Big Ten programs, especially long-time Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, won't be taking USC lightly.
During Big Ten media day, Ferentz spoke highly of USC and expects them to fight for the top spot in the conference when it's all said and done, per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network:
Iowa has proven themselves time and time again in the Big Ten. Although they have not won a Big Ten championship in almost 20 years, they have been a premier program in the conference. Iowa has won three Big Ten West division titles in the last decade, including last season. Ferentz is among the best coaches in the conference, and he realizes the challenges that will come when playing USC.
Iowa was recently ranked over USC in the annual Cleveland.com 2024 preseason Big Ten football poll. The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 5, and the Trojans were No. 6. The Hawkeyes are coming off a remarkable season that saw them finish 10-4 and 7-2 in the division. USC will be a part of that west division, and expect them to fight tooth and nail for that top spot to compete in the Big Ten championship game.
USC is 7-3 against Iowa all-time.
