2021 NFL Draft Watch: Should USC's Tight Ends Stay Or Go?

The Trojans have two senior tight ends on their roster. Will they return for the 2021 season?

After seven USC players declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, Trojan fans finally got some encouraging news with the return of two veteran players, offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie and long snapper Damon Johnson.

Both Trojans made their announcements via Twitter.

As we look ahead and keep monitoring the 2021 NFL Draft class, USC's tight end group hits the radar. Erik Krommenhoek, Jude Wolfe, and Josh Falo are the three tight ends that saw the most play action this year.

Krommenhoek and Falo are both seniors; and while Krommenhoek emerged yet again as the leading TE this season, the groups touches as a whole were limited.

Redshirt freshman Jude Wolfe, played in four games and finished with two receptions, five yards, zero touchdowns and five TOT. Krommenhoek appeared in six games, he had nine receptions, 59 yards, two touchdowns and 59 TOT. And Falo appeared in three games and finished with zero receptions.

Before the 2020 season began, Graham Harrell and tight ends coach John David Baker, preached wanting to see an increase out of the TE role.

"When you look at our team right now, we've got some really talented receivers, but we don't have a ton of them." said John David Baker back in October. "Our tight ends have put themselves in a position to be on the football field. They earned that right." (David Baker)

The tight ends were definitely utilized this season, but in a six game schedule with limited touches, it may not have been the outcome Krommenhoek was hoping for when he said, "our goal is to have an increase" earlier this year.

While Krommenhoek did hit the grass a solid amount this year, his dynamic playing ability to be a solid blocker up front and an accurate pass catcher didn't show through. We saw the receiving core, specifically Amon-Ra St. Brown pick up the most receptions (41) and numbers on the year.

With a shortened six game season and limited touches, it could be beneficial for the senior tight ends to return next year. Of course USC has four-star 2021 TE Michael Trigg coming in as part of the freshman class. Although, there has been some talk of converting him over to the wideout position, because of his excellent receiving abilities.

Now it's not for certain that if Krommenhoek or Falo declare for the NFL Draft, that they would make an NFL roster. However as we've seen in the past with USC athletes, despite the odds, most players do try for the big leagues before hanging up their cleats.

If both veterans decide to return, having another full year of spring ball, off season training, and a 2021 season could only help their draft stock. Right now players like Kyle Pitts and Jeremy Ruckert are two guys who have caught the eyes of NCAA fans and analysts all around the country. They remain the main focus of the TE group across the board.

Per the NCAA's coronavirus pandemic extended year of eligibility rule, both USC players will have the option to return to campus for the 2021 season if they choose to do so.

