    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    ESPN Analyst Names Notre Dame Coach 'Interesting Hire' for USC Job

    "If I were USC, I might knock on his door and talk to him."
    Author:

    The search for USC's next head coach continues, as we enter the halfway mark of the 2021 college football season. While USC athletic director Mike Bohn has yet to name any 'top candidates' publicly, it's assumed that Penn State’s James Franklin, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, and Cincinnati's Luke Fickle are in the mix. 

    But of course, this wouldn't be a proper national search without a few wildcard names being thrown around. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently revealed his opinion on who the Trojans should reach out to next. 

    “I think Brian Kelly would be an interesting hire,” he said on SiriusXM. “If I were USC, I might knock on his door and talk to him. I don't know if Brian Kelly would leave anywhere, he is in a really good spot, but it's worth asking," Herbstreit said. "I think he could be a possibility."

    Kelly got a good look at the Trojans this past weekend defeating USC 31-16, at Notre Dame Stadium. He has been calling the shots in South Bend for 12 seasons and kicked off his 31st season as a collegiate head coach in 2021. 

    Under Kelly, Notre Dame has secured 10-plus win seasons in 2012*, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The team is off to a solid 6-1 start this year falling only to No. 2 ranked Cincinnati. 

    Opinion: While anything is possible, the likeness of Kelly leaving his current job at Notre Dame is highly unlikely. The USC job is a 're-build' opportunity, and frankly one that wouldn't make sense for Kelly to take. 

    Recommended Articles

    -----

    More USC Job Search News:

    [Steelers Mike Tomlin Shuts Down USC Rumors]

    [Carson Palmer Leaks Wildcard Candidate for USC Job]

    [Here's Why James Franklin Would Pick USC over Texas Tech]

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16926194
    Football

    ESPN Analyst Names Notre Dame Coach 'Interesting Hire' for USC Job

    just now
    USATSI_16830571
    Football

    Opinion: Keaontay Ingram Carrying USC's Offense Behind Drake London

    4 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 7.58.09 PM
    Football

    Injury Update: USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart, Arizona Week

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_14294874
    Football

    Ex-Trojan Reacts To Mike Tomlin Squashing USC Rumors

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_15200483
    Football

    10 Things To Know: USC vs. Arizona

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_16978967
    Football

    Steelers Mike Tomlin Shuts Down USC Rumors: 'That's a Joke'

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_16925712
    Football

    Here's Why James Franklin Would Pick USC Over Texas Tech

    Oct 26, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.44.45 AM
    Recruiting

    USC Gains and Loses Commitments on Monday

    Oct 25, 2021