ESPN Analyst Names Notre Dame Coach 'Interesting Hire' for USC Job

"If I were USC, I might knock on his door and talk to him."

The search for USC's next head coach continues, as we enter the halfway mark of the 2021 college football season. While USC athletic director Mike Bohn has yet to name any 'top candidates' publicly, it's assumed that Penn State’s James Franklin, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, and Cincinnati's Luke Fickle are in the mix.

But of course, this wouldn't be a proper national search without a few wildcard names being thrown around. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently revealed his opinion on who the Trojans should reach out to next.

“I think Brian Kelly would be an interesting hire,” he said on SiriusXM. “If I were USC, I might knock on his door and talk to him. I don't know if Brian Kelly would leave anywhere, he is in a really good spot, but it's worth asking," Herbstreit said. "I think he could be a possibility."

Kelly got a good look at the Trojans this past weekend defeating USC 31-16, at Notre Dame Stadium. He has been calling the shots in South Bend for 12 seasons and kicked off his 31st season as a collegiate head coach in 2021.

Under Kelly, Notre Dame has secured 10-plus win seasons in 2012*, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The team is off to a solid 6-1 start this year falling only to No. 2 ranked Cincinnati.

Opinion: While anything is possible, the likeness of Kelly leaving his current job at Notre Dame is highly unlikely. The USC job is a 're-build' opportunity, and frankly one that wouldn't make sense for Kelly to take.

-----

More USC Job Search News:

[Steelers Mike Tomlin Shuts Down USC Rumors]

[Carson Palmer Leaks Wildcard Candidate for USC Job]

[Here's Why James Franklin Would Pick USC over Texas Tech]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube