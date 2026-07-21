Every Transfer Expected to Make an Immediate Impact for USC Trojans Football

The USC Trojans return the most experience in the country with 15 starters returning from a season ago, but that doesn't mean that USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans added some impact pieces through the transfer portal that should help the team win games in 2026.

USC is looking to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff, and the Trojans seemingly spent a majority of 2025 on the bubble before a late-season loss to Oregon effectively eliminated Riley and company from the postseason. Despite having a difficult schedule, the Trojans can likely only afford to lose two games in the regular season in order to keep their CFP chances alive.

Can these transfers help make a difference?

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball past Duke Blue Devils saftey DaShawn Stone (8) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terrell Anderson - Wide Receiver

Former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson brings some much-needed size and experience to USC's wide receiver room. Listed at 6-2, 200, Anderson caught 39 passes for 629 yards and 5 touchdowns with the Wolfpack in 2025.

With USC quarterback Jayden Maiava losing top targets in former Trojans receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL, the addition of Anderson to the offense should have an immediate impact for Maiava and the Trojans.

He joins a receiver corps expected to be led by Tanook Hines, and freshmen like Kayden Dixon-Wyatt or Trent Mosley could have an early impact as well. With less depth and experience at wide receiver than previous years under Riley, Anderson should add some stability to the offense.

Alex VanSumeren - Defensive Line

USC defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren started his career at Michigan State, and he already appears to be a leader on the Trojans after receiving an invite to Big Ten Media Days alongside Riley, Maiava, and USC defensive lineman Jide Abasiri.

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a stop against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

VanSumeren finished with 52 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2.0 sacks in 2025 with the Spartans, and that run-stuffing production should have an immediate impact on USC's defensive line.

The Trojans have some depth at defensive line with Jahkeem Stewart and Jamaal Jarrett returning, and VanSumeren adds even more quality depth when it comes to interior defensive linemen.

Jontez Williams - Defensive Back

Former Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams is recovering from an ACL tear during September of 2025, but he figures to be a key part of the USC secondary once he makes his return. Trojans cornerbacks like Chasen Johnson, Marcelles Williams, and Elbert Hill will battle for the position, but USC brougth in Williams for a reason.

In 2024 Williams finished the year with 4 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, and 46 total tackles.

Tucker Ashcraft - Tight End

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Like Anderson, transfer tight end Tucker Ashcraft brings some more experience than other targets for Maiava.

Ashcraft played three seasons at Wisconsin, but injuries caused him to play in only 4 games in 2025. He missed time with USC in the spring as well which could delay his debut with the Trojans, but his experience and ability as both a run blocking and pass catching tight end will be valuable on the field.

The Trojans' tight end room is an unknown heading into 2026 with Ashcraft joining the team as well as five-star recruit Mark Bowman. USC also has tight ends Walter Matthews and Josiah Jefferson on the roster.

Deven Bryant - Linebacker

Former Washington linebacker Deven Bryant could fill a big need in the middle of USC's defense for new coordinator Gary Patterson. Bryant broke out with the Huskies in 2025, totaling 63 combined tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss and 2 pass breakups.

His tackling production should make a difference when it comes to the Trojans' run defense.

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