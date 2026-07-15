USC Receiver's Transfer Ranking Fuels Optimism for Career Season

The USC Trojans transfer portal class ranked 45th overall by On3/Rivals for 2026. But the outlet handed one incoming member a brand-new high ranking released on July 14.

And this placement fuels new optimism that this newcomer will deliver a career-best campaign now that he's in the land of Troy.

Who Came in at No. 9 for the USC Trojans

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

College football insider Ari Wasserman unveiled his list of the top 10 Big Ten transfers, zeroing in on the ones bound to deliver the best impact.

The Indiana Hoosiers dominated a majority of the list, featuring the top-ranked transfer per On3 in former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover. New IU wide receiver Nick Marsh from Michigan State rose to No. 2.

But at No. 9 is when On3 mentions the Big Ten's second-most impactful wide receiver transfer. That's where ex-North Carolina State receiver Terrell Anderson comes into the picture. He's the same Anderson who'll soon run routes and catch for coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Jayden Maiava.

"The reason he is in Los Angeles is the expanded role, which could mean a breakout season. Everyone at USC is raving about him, which probably means something," Wasserman wrote in his evaluation of the Trojans' transfer.

It means USC fans should feel confident and energized that Anderson can reopen this offense, especially when one pulls back the curtain on his real potential impact in the land of Troy.

Terrell Anderson Addition Expected to Ease This Concern

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) lines up against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Travon West (27) in first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC and Riley don't need to apply pressure to their six-person wide receiver class for 2026. Even with star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane off to the NFL, plus Trinity League stars Trent Mosley (Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic) and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Mater Dei) fueling the recruiting class of wideouts.

Anderson arrives to ease that concern, plus continues a notable trend under Riley: transfer stars.

The head coach produced star quarterbacks already in the portal once Caleb Williams and Maiava arrived, the former coming from Oklahoma and the latter via UNLV. Though Riley hit past gold at wideout in the portal.

He helped pull in Jordan Addison after his All-American campaign at Pittsburgh. Addison emerged as a first-round wideout talent for the NFL and is now lining up opposite Justin Jefferson with the Minnesota Vikings. Tahj Washington arrived before Riley at USC in 2021. Except the Memphis transfer became a late NFL Draft find after playing in Riley's Air Raid offense.

Anderson rises as Riley's next transfer receiver to thrive, diving into what he really brings to the table.

Terrell Anderson Can Turn to Portal Ranking as Motivation

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rankings either become ignored by athletes or ignite them. There's a strong feeling that the latter will happen for Anderson.

He earns a new chance to finally become a leading wideout after flashing his skill set in Raleigh. Anderson brings the deep threat capability Riley and Maiava need to strike fear into defenses. But he breaks through arm tackles too, handing USC a new yards-after-catch option post-Lemon. Plus, he brings strong catch concentration in the end zone, which helps in the absence of Lane.

But lastly, chances are Anderson will take being ranked lower than the Indiana addition Marsh to heart. While Marsh heads to the defending national champs, Anderson lands in his own ideal situation. Plus, he's in a system with a deep history of producing first-rounders. Making him a threat to rearrange this list by season's end.

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