Four USC Trojans Position Battles to Watch During Fall Camp

Big Ten Media Days in Chicago are just around the corner, which means fall camp will soon follow.

USC enters this season with arguably its best roster in the Lincoln Riley era because of its player retention, key transfer portal additions and landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. Here are four position battles to keep an eye on in camp.

Wide Receiver

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Sophomore Tanook Hines can be penciled in as a starter on the outside, but the Trojans still need to replace Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.

NC State transfer Terrell Anderson was the lone addition USC made at receiver in the portal. The former top 100 recruit has appeared in every game the past two seasons for the Wolfpack and is coming off a breakout year. He will battle a pair of highly touted freshmen in Boobie Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Two receivers with advanced traits at the position. All three will have a role this season, but who starts the first game in late August is the big question.

In the slot, freshman Trent Mosley may have been the most impressive newcomer this spring. The 2025 California MaxPreps Player of the Year has a skill set eerily similar to Lemon. Redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams was limited to five games last season because of a significant upper-body injury last season. Williams went through his first offseason with the program after transferring from Utah last summer.

It’s a position group that is pivotal to quarterback Jayden Maiava taking the next step in year three under Riley.

Defensive End

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior Kameryn Crawford and senior Braylan Shelby have been part-time starters each of the last two seasons. Crawford led the team in sacks last year and is the favorite to be a full-time starter in the fall.

The intrigue is with freshman Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class. Wafle is one of the biggest recruiting wins for the program this century. USC was able to edge out Ohio State and pull the 6-6, 265-pound New Jersey native out west.

Wafle registered an eye-popping 23 sacks in his senior season and then validated it when he recorded three sacks in the Navy All-American Bowl game, which earned him MVP honors. The Trojans are in desperate need of a more consistent pass rush and defensive line play, and Wafle could provide that in year one.

Shelby brings a wealth of experience, having appeared in 37 career games. Can he make a leap in year four under defensive ends coach Shaun Nua?

Linebacker

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebacker play was largely inconsistent a year ago. So, Riley made a couple of big moves on his coaching staff this offseason, hiring linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler away from Nebraska and promoting AJ Howard to outside linebacker coach.

Junior Desman Stephens started all 13 games last season but will have to battle in camp to hold onto that spot. Redshirt sophomore Jadyn Walker saw action in all 13 games, including five starts in 2025 after missing almost the entirety of his true freshman season with a shoulder injury.

USC brought in Washington transfer Deven Bryant to push those guys. Redshirt sophomore Elijah Newby was a highly rated recruit in the 2024 class. Newby and redshirt junior Ta’Mere Robinson were key reserves and special teams contributors last season.

Freshman Talanoa Ili has all the makings of the next great Big Ten linebacker at 6-3 and 225 pounds. Ili, the No. 6 linebacker and top 100 recruit, is a versatile athlete who starred at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.) for three seasons before he was named the MaxPreps Hawaii Player of the Year as a senior at Kahuku.

Cornerback

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most intriguing position battle in fall camp is because of the combination of key transfers, returning production and young blue-chip recruits.

Redshirt sophomore Marcelles Williams stepped into the starting lineup in week 3 last season and remained there for the rest of the year. The St. John Bosco (Calif.) product showed considerable growth and was a big part of the team's defensive success the last month of the regular season.

Cornerback coach Trovon Reed was aggressive in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal. He becomes the most experienced cornerback in the room, having appeared in 32 career games, including 19 starts over the past three seasons. He was a second-team All-Big-12 selection in 2024 after recording four interceptions.

He and redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson are coming off season-ending knee injuries but will be ready for camp. Johnson started four games under Reed at UCF in 2024. Freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill was the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 cycle. The Ohio native is a tremendous athlete with advanced technique for his age.

Redshirt freshman RJ Sermons was originally the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class before reclassifying and enrolling late last summer. The talented sprinter from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) adds elite size and speed to the room.

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