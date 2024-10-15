All Trojans

Everything Maryland Terrapins Coach Michael Locksley Said About USC Trojans

Ahead of the week eight matchup with the USC Trojans, Maryland Terrapins coach Michael Locksley spoke to the media. Here is everything he and Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton said about the Trojans.

Angela Miele

Jul 27, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The 3-3 USC Trojans will face the 3-3 Maryland Terrapins on Oct. 19. USC is coming off a 33-30 overtime loss against the Penn State Nittany Lions and now has a 1-3 record in Big Ten conference play. The Terrapins are coming off a loss against Northwestern, leaving them without a conference win in 2024. 

Maryland coach Michael Locksley spoke to the media ahead of the USC game. USC will be traveling to the East Coast for Maryland’s homecoming game.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to play a blue blood program in USC that’s coming across the country,” Locksley said. “A really talented team has played some really close tough games. And as we found with college football, anything can happen on any weekend.”

Locksley acknowledges that there is always the chance to beat a dominant team like the Trojans and is excited about the matchup. It will be the first-ever matchup between the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins.

“It'll be our first time meeting against them and I’m looking forward to it, and I know our players are,” Locksley said.

Locksley was asked about USC and what stands out about the Trojans this year. The coach highlighted the overall team, calling USC talented.

“Really talented team, but a team I feel like we match up when you look at us, we match up well,” Locksley said.

While discussing the Trojans offense, Locksley spoke highly about USC quarterback Miller Moss.

“Miller, they put a lot on him. If you watch the tape of him at the line of scrimmage, making a lot of decisions,” Locksley said. “They haven’t played with pace, though we know they have the ability to. And I think a lot of that is the utilization of the coach to player comm system. You know, they got till the fifteen-second mark to see where you’re lined up and Miller is doing a lot of it at the line of scrimmage.” 

Locksley also singled out USC running back Woody Marks. Marks is coming off of a big game and has been having a strong 2024 season.

“The running game is critical. The running back is a really good player,” Locksley said about Marks. 

USC Trojans running back Woody Marks
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball for a first down before he is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed (1) and cornerback Zion Tracy (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While talking about the wide receivers at USC, Locksley spoke about how much talent there is, and the need for Maryland to watch all over the field for them.

“When you look at their receivers, I think they’re a lot like us. They’ve got a lot of good players. A lot of different areas,” Locksley said. “All over the place and really athletic.”

Locksley had high praise for the USC defense. He took the time to single out Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and how well he has been doing this year.

“They play a lot of man coverage. They’ve got a great secondary. Really good scheme. You know he’s out of the Baltimore Raven defensive family, D’Anton Lynn spent the time there,” Locksley said. “They play to the strengths of what they have which allows them to play some split field coverage and man coverage.”

Although Locksley did not go into too much detail while speaking about the USC Trojans, the Terrapins are preparing for a tough defense. They also understand and are preparing for the number of offensive weapons that the Trojans have. 

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton
Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) warms up before a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton also spoke to the media about the upcoming game against the Trojans. Felton spoke about playing against a tough USC defense.

“Those guys are very athletic. They have a lot of guys that can go that can run,” Felton said. “They have some good press techniques and stuff like that. And then they have some coverages that they hide.”

Both USC and Maryland are looking for a bounce-back win in week eight. The USC Maryland Trojans and Terrapins will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at SECU Stadium in Maryland. 

