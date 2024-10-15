All Trojans

Big Ten Power Rankings: Do USC Trojans Make Top Ten After Penn State Loss?

The USC Trojans lost to Penn State 33-30 in overtime after taking a commanding lead at halftime. How do the Big Ten power rankings shape up heading into Week 8?

Cory Pappas

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans lost for the third time in their last four games against the Penn State Nittany Lions, 33-30 in overtime. How far did the Trojans fall in the Big Ten power rankings?

1. Oregon Ducks: 6-0 (Last Week: 2)

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks knock off the No.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks knock off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks take over at the top of the Big Ten power rankings following their 32-31 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks continued their dominance at Autzen Stadium in the victory. There’s no doubt who the top dog in the Big Ten is right now.

Next Game: Oct. 18 at Purdue

2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-1 (Last Week: 1)

While the Buckeyes did lose, they still looked like a top-two team in the conference. They dominated every team through their first five games and then lost by one point in a hostile environment against the No. 2 ranked team in the country. Not going to punish them too much for that.

Next Game: Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska

3. Penn State Nittany Lions: 6-0 (Last Week: 3)

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions players celebrate after defeating the USC Trojans in ove
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions players celebrate after defeating the USC Trojans in overtime at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Penn State had a thrilling comeback win over the USC Trojans to get to 6-0 on the season. Some Nittany Lions fans may be upset to not see their team above an Ohio State team that is coming off a loss, but they have to chance to jump Ohio State when the Buckeyes come to Happy Valley in two weeks.

Next Game: Oct. 26 at Wisconsin

4. Indiana Hoosiers: 6-0 (Last Week: 4)

Indiana had a bye week so they stay put at No. 4 with their 6-0 record.

Next Game: Oct. 19 vs. Nebraska

5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 5-1 (Last Week: 5)

Illinois holds the No. 5 spot after their bye week

Next Game: Oct. 19 vs. No. 24 Michigan

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-1 (Last Week: 6)

Nebraska also had a bye week. They remain at No. 6.

Next Game: Oct. 19 at No. 16 Indiana

7. Wisconsin Badgers: 4-2 (Last Week: NR)

Wisconsin jumps up to No. 7 after being unranked due to their back-to-back dominant wins over Purdue and Rutgers. Wisconsin is starting to find a rhythm and can get their third straight win at Northwestern.

Next Game: Oct. 19 at Northwestern

8. Michigan Wolverines: 4-2 (Last Week: 7)

Michigan had a bye week, but frankly, they were so bad in their loss to Washington, that they deserve to move down a spot. They don’t know how to throw the football, which as it turns out, is kind of important.

Next Game: Oct. 19 at No. 22 Illinois

9. USC Trojans: 3-3 (Last Week: 8)

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Penn State Nittany Lions place kicker Ryan Barker (94) gestures ‘good night’
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Penn State Nittany Lions place kicker Ryan Barker (94) gestures ‘good night’ after hitting the winning field goal in overtime to defeat the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans season is starting to fall apart. They looked like they were getting back on track against Penn State, but they couldn’t stop Penn State in the 2nd half and lost 33-30 in overtime. The good news for USC is they have lost all three games by only 13 combined points. They have the talent to get hot to end the season.

Next Game: Oct. 19 at Maryland

10. Iowa: 4-2 (Last Week: NR)

Iowa loves nothing more than to make people think they are good and then lay an egg. In their last game, they beat Washington to get them back in the rankings. How will they respond against Michigan State?

Next Game: Oct. 19 at Michigan State

Dropped from Rankings: Rutgers, Minnesota

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Breaks Franchise Rookie Records In Victory Over Jaguars

MORE: How Will USC Trojans Respond After Losing to Penn State Nittany Lions?

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Takes Blame For Overtime Loss to Penn State: 'Gut Punch'


MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley: 'We've Played The Toughest Schedule In The Country'

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Four-Star Defensive Lineman Braeden Jones Commits to USC

MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] USC Trojans' Juju Watkins Signs NIL Deal With Gatorade: 'Surreal Dream'

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football