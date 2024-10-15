Big Ten Power Rankings: Do USC Trojans Make Top Ten After Penn State Loss?
The USC Trojans lost for the third time in their last four games against the Penn State Nittany Lions, 33-30 in overtime. How far did the Trojans fall in the Big Ten power rankings?
1. Oregon Ducks: 6-0 (Last Week: 2)
The Oregon Ducks take over at the top of the Big Ten power rankings following their 32-31 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks continued their dominance at Autzen Stadium in the victory. There’s no doubt who the top dog in the Big Ten is right now.
Next Game: Oct. 18 at Purdue
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-1 (Last Week: 1)
While the Buckeyes did lose, they still looked like a top-two team in the conference. They dominated every team through their first five games and then lost by one point in a hostile environment against the No. 2 ranked team in the country. Not going to punish them too much for that.
Next Game: Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska
3. Penn State Nittany Lions: 6-0 (Last Week: 3)
Penn State had a thrilling comeback win over the USC Trojans to get to 6-0 on the season. Some Nittany Lions fans may be upset to not see their team above an Ohio State team that is coming off a loss, but they have to chance to jump Ohio State when the Buckeyes come to Happy Valley in two weeks.
Next Game: Oct. 26 at Wisconsin
4. Indiana Hoosiers: 6-0 (Last Week: 4)
Indiana had a bye week so they stay put at No. 4 with their 6-0 record.
Next Game: Oct. 19 vs. Nebraska
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 5-1 (Last Week: 5)
Illinois holds the No. 5 spot after their bye week
Next Game: Oct. 19 vs. No. 24 Michigan
6. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-1 (Last Week: 6)
Nebraska also had a bye week. They remain at No. 6.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at No. 16 Indiana
7. Wisconsin Badgers: 4-2 (Last Week: NR)
Wisconsin jumps up to No. 7 after being unranked due to their back-to-back dominant wins over Purdue and Rutgers. Wisconsin is starting to find a rhythm and can get their third straight win at Northwestern.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at Northwestern
8. Michigan Wolverines: 4-2 (Last Week: 7)
Michigan had a bye week, but frankly, they were so bad in their loss to Washington, that they deserve to move down a spot. They don’t know how to throw the football, which as it turns out, is kind of important.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at No. 22 Illinois
9. USC Trojans: 3-3 (Last Week: 8)
The Trojans season is starting to fall apart. They looked like they were getting back on track against Penn State, but they couldn’t stop Penn State in the 2nd half and lost 33-30 in overtime. The good news for USC is they have lost all three games by only 13 combined points. They have the talent to get hot to end the season.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at Maryland
10. Iowa: 4-2 (Last Week: NR)
Iowa loves nothing more than to make people think they are good and then lay an egg. In their last game, they beat Washington to get them back in the rankings. How will they respond against Michigan State?
Next Game: Oct. 19 at Michigan State
Dropped from Rankings: Rutgers, Minnesota
