Expert Evaluates Amon-Ra St. Brown's NFL Draft Stock

Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible President, Zack Patraw, weighs in on where Amon-Ra St. Brown could succeed in the league.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was arguably Kedon Slovis' most popular target in 2020, but NFL draft experts seem to believe that he won't be a first round pick.

Despite having a career-high number of touchdowns [7] in 2020, and finishing with 41 receptions and 478 yards last season, St. Brown's name continues to get dragged into the second or third round.

Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible President, Zack Patraw, joined SI AllTrojans to evaluate the former USC wide receiver's draft stock and detailed why he fits the mold of a second round pick.

"It's funny with [Amon-Ra St. Brown], you are either [a] huge fans of his, him going in the rounds one and two, then you hear guys who are a little bit more skeptical of him you know, round five, round four, somewhere around there." [Patraw]

But Patraw believes that St. Brown has enough up-side to be drafted in round two.

"There is really nothing that I hate about his vehicle, [but] there is nothing that I would say he is elite at. He is good at just about everything. He has quality hands, he's got decent speed, he is going to run good enough at the 40, that isn't going to be an issue" Patraw said.

"But I do want to see more of a route tree from him, I think that was a little bit lacking in the USC offense."

Recently Amon-Ra St. Brown was slated to be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs as the No.63 pick according to Sports Illustrated's Arrowhead Report. But what separates St. Brown from a potential first rounder like DeVonta Smith?

AllTrojans caught up with ESPN analyst Jim Mora Jr. who believes that, “Amon-Ra [St. Brown] at this point, is a game controller. He is going to go into the NFL and on third down he is going to make the tough catch and take the hit. But he is going to move the sticks. Where Devonta [Smith] is going to change the numbers on the scoreboard.” [Mora]

-----

You may also like:

[USC Star Alum Signs Lucrative Free Agency Deal With Steelers]

[Bills Part Ways With Matt Barkley - Will He Retire?]

[Report: Options For Darnold Trade Are 'Dwindling']

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com