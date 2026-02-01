Five Returning Players That USC Needs to Step Up on Offense

Star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane are off to the NFL, but the USC Trojans do return several key players from last season on offense.

They finished No. 8 in the country in total offense, No. 4 in yards per play and No. 13 in scoring offense in 2025. But that’s what is expected for a Lincoln Riley offense. Who are some returning players that need to make a leap for the offense to elevate in 2026.

Jayden Maiava, Quarterback

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This one almost speaks for itself. When you return your starting quarterback, especially one under Riley, the expectation is to continuing progressing every year. For Maiava, this is his third season in the program. He has 31 starts between his time at UNLV and USC.

Two areas the redshirt senior has to improve are his play on the road and turnovers. His numbers dipped dramatically when he was away from the Coliseum, and being in the Big Ten requires playing in hostile road environments.

Heading into last season, a point of emphasis in Maiava’s game was turning his turnovers into throw aways, don’t make a bad play worse. And through the four and a half games it had come into fruition. That suddenly changed in the third quarter of the Trojans week 5 loss to Illinois and the suddenly a turnover became a weekly occurrence.

Physically, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Maiava has a strong arm. He became a much more accurate passer in 2025 and operated more comfortably in Riley’s offense. Maiava is a good athlete, that should be using his legs more often.

Tanook Hines, Wide Receiver

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Tanook Hines was turning his heads from the moment he stepped on campus last summer. He earned a starting role coming out of fall camp and continue to progress during his freshman season.

By the end of the regular season, he no longer looked like a freshman. Hines had a breakout performance against Oregon in week when he reeled in six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown.

And with Lemon and Lane opting out of the Alamo bowl, Hines was the team’s No. 1 receiver, and he caught six passes for 163 yards. The Houston native finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2025.

Hines and NC State transfer Terrell Anderson will be the Trojans top receivers in 2026. They have some big shoes to fill and will be instrumental in Maiava taking the next step as quarterback. But they are also the veterans in a young receiver room.

Waymond Jordan, Running Back

Waymond Jordan looked like a budding star in college football through the first half of the season. Then an ankle injury in the Trojans upset victory over Michigan on Oct. 11 ultimately ended his season.

Jordan had five rushing touchdowns through five and a half games and finished with 576 yards on the ground, while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

In Jordan’s absence, King Miller became one of the best stories in college football this past season. Miller, a former walk-on, who was put on scholarship this offseason, began the season as the fourth-string running. A slew of injuries in front of him gave the Calabasas (Calif.) native a prime opportunity and he thrived.

On that night at the Coliseum against Wolverines, Miller rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown. He kept the Trojans run game rolling and he finished the season with 972 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jordan, the former No. 1 ranked JUCO running back, and Miller got their first taste of major college football in 2025, and two separate points proved they were one of the top backs in the Big Ten.

Riley’s offense is at its best when there is a balanced approach. Jordan and Miller both return in 2026 and give Riley a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield.

Justin Tauanuu, Offensive Tackle

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball as offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) provides coverage against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Justin Tauanuu saw his first significant playing time in the Las Vegas Bowl and that helped lead to him becoming a full-time starter in 2025.

He started all 13 games at right tackle and will provided consistency at the position. Tauanuu moves very well in space and was massive in the Trojans counter scheme.

Elijah Paige has played at a high level when he’s in the lineup. Paige was a Freshman All-American in 2024. The Trojans left tackle battled injuries this past season and just needs to stay healthy in 2026. If Tauanuu and Paige are on the field, USC will have both tackle spots solidified.

Alani Noa, Guard

Re-signing Alani Noa was massive for the Southern Cal. There was concern about his future at USC after he did not travel for the bowl game. But the Trojans do bring back Noa, a two-year starter at guard.

He’s an enforcer on the USC offensive line and has stayed relatively healthy through the past couple of seasons. Noa has played a ton of football in his college career and needs to become an all-conference level player.

Evident by the College Football Playoff, veteran and experienced offensive lines are what win at the highest level. The Trojans return all five starting offensive linemen from last season. It’ll be year two for them under Zach Hanson.

