USC Fans will Love This College Football Playoff Prediction

The USC Trojans are predicted to make a run in the College Football Playoff as the No. 5-ranked team, despite missing out this past season.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly made an early playoff bracket prediction, and USC fans have much to be excited about. While Connelly has Indiana winning the Big Ten again, the Trojans are ranked No. 5, ahead of both Ohio State and Oregon.

In Connelly’s projection, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will defeat Hawai’i in the first round, which would be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans would then face a familiar foe, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, in the quarterfinal. Connelly has USC losing against Notre Dame.

Jayden Maiava’s Return Biggest Boost for USC Trojans

One of the biggest reasons that USC will be in contention for a playoff spot in 2026 is the return of quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Maiava transferred to USC ahead of the 2024 season, and while he did not start right away, he stepped in for the final four games and won three of them, including a bowl game win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Maiava entered the 2025 season as the starting quarterback and led an explosive Trojans’ offense. Maiava finished the season passing for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 157 yards and six touchdowns.

Riley is one of the most successful coaches in developing quarterbacks. Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy, then went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With Maiava entering his third year with the Trojans, he brings experience that will help lead the offense to success.

Trojans Add Valuable Players to Roster

The Trojans are losing key players, such as wide receiver Makai Lemon, to the 2026 NFL Draft. On a positive note, USC is bringing in key athletes who can become immediate playmakers, ultimately helping the program make the playoff.

The USC Trojans are bringing in the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, filled with elite athletes. The Trojans signed 35 players, and several can make an immediate impact on the roster.

USC signed five-star tight end Mark Bowman, who ranks No. 32 in the nation and the No. 4 tight end, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. With tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons departing, Bowman could become an early starter with USC.

In addition to Lemon's departure to the NFL, wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane also declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. USC has a talented wide receiver duo joining through the 2026 class, including four-stars Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Maiava will have plenty of targets to throw to this fall.

Rivals announced its Rivals300 rankings, and five-star USC signee Luke Wafle is the No. 1 recruit in the nation. The elite edge earned the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl MVP for his performance and is an exciting incoming recruit for the Trojans.

USC’s defensive line will have several returning players, including defensive end Kameryn Crawford. With the addition of Wafle, USC could put together one of the nation's top defensive lines.

Not only is USC bringing an elite recruiting class, but the Trojans added key players through the transfer portal. While USC recruited talented receivers, the team received a commitment from former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson.

Anderson recorded 629 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. Not only is he bringing talent to USC, but he will also bring veteran experience to a young wide receiver room.

The Trojans will have a young but talented secondary in the fall, and former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams is one of the most impactful additions through the portal with his experience. He suffered a season-ending injury, missing the majority of the 2025 season, but has proven his talent. In 2024, he recorded 46 total tackles, five passes defended, and four interceptions.

In addition to the incoming players, the USC Trojans hired defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who was the TCU Horned Frogs head coach for 21 years. The Trojans are expected to hire Baylor defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Paul Gonzales as well. Boosting the defensive staff will help the Trojans take a big step forward and earn a playoff spot.

USC's Challenging Schedule

The Trojans have the roster and staff to compete for a national title in 2026, but USC's biggest obstacle will be its schedule. The Trojans will host the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes in 2026, while also traveling to play Penn State and Indiana.

Not only will the Trojans face tough competition, but USC will have a challenging travel schedule, including a trip to New Jersey to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

With the competition level, USC can soar in the rankings with big wins. With their schedule, if the Trojans make the playoff, they will be well prepared for the competition, which will help USC compete for a national title.

