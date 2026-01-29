One Analyst Warns About a Dangerous USC Trojans Team

The USC Trojans are coming off a 9-4 season and entering an offseason of rebuilding, especially with the incoming freshman class and Gary Patterson, the Trojans new defensive coordinator.

Despite USC's missed opportunity at a College Football Playoff appearance last season, USC's roster talent, revamped staff and a competitive 2026 schedule signal a new opportunity for coach Lincoln Riley in year five.

Analyst Suggests Not To Count Out The USC Trojans

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Trojans have continually proved they can develop elite talent in South Central, and keep up with some of the Big Ten's most difficult competition. While last season involved a new starting quarterback in Jayden Maiava and injuries to key starters, their 9-4 record was not the expectation, but showed improvement from last season.

USC returns Maiava along with a healthy offensive line and running back room, while Patterson leads the defense — key areas of growth that could quickly become strengths across the roster. Maiava proved his arm strength and ability to run makes him a strong quarterback, but his 10 turnovers also suggested his concern in decision-making in critical moments.

During the B1G Live show when the Big Ten released their conference schedules, analyst Anthony Herron named one team to watch out for heading into 2026.

“I wouldn’t rule out the USC Trojans from that conversation either. Jayden Maiava back at quarterback (with) Lincoln Riley, and Gary Patterson as his defensive coordinator," Herron said on B1G Live. "He’s one of the top defensive minds in the sport, and I do think him being sort of a back-end coach (like) linebackers, defensive back, suits how they operate.”

With general manager Chad Bowden entering year two and the roster adding the No. 1 ranked recruiting class, per On3, to their roster, the Trojans could be a very dangerous team in 2026.

The Pressure Is On For Lincoln Riley

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with the official during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If there's one thing Trojan fans think about this upcoming season, it's the pressure to performance for Riley. In 2021 Riley was hired to bring USC back to the National Championship standard and win at the highest level. Since being in Los Angeles, Riley has only secured one double-digit win season.

Although the 2022 season was memorable, with quarterback Caleb Williams becoming USC's eighth Heisman Trophy winner, and breaking multiple single-season records, the Trojans 11-3 record was the perfect start to the Riley era. However, an 8-5 record 2023 record, followed by a 7-6 2024 record was difficult to grasp heading into 2025. Their 9-4 record showed a true development in Riley's program, but still was not the standard that Trojan fans were hoping for.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's a new season that allows opportunity, and a pathway to prove his three College Football Playoff appearances, three Heisman Trophy winners and three No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks suit his resume well. Let alone last season's performance, USC is slowly resurging as CFP contenders.

A strong showing from USC, with the right concerns properly addressed and the development of potential players like Maiava and running back King Miller, Riley can finally get rid of any hot seat conversations surrounding his name.

