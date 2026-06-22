Inside USC’s Pursuit of Linebacker Recruit Dylan Wafle

Official visits have changed over the years. Families have become a bigger part of the extravagant weekends for recruits.

Avon Old Farms (Conn.) three-star linebacker and USC commit Dylan Wafle got an extended look at the Trojans and was able to connect with the staff during his brothers, freshman defensive end Luke Wafle’s, official visit last summer.

Avon Old Farms (Conn.) 2027 linebacker Dylan Wafle and USC Trojans outside linebackers coach AJ Howard | Photo Courtesy of Dylan Wafle

USC was the first school to offer Wafle last fall. And as his recruitment began to pickup momentum, Wafle never forgot the school that first entered the picture.

“I was zero star, like not a lot of motion," Wafle said. "They saw my three game highlights, so my first three games, and they liked it, and they offered me. It was really special to me, obviously, it was my first offer, but they're the first school to believe in me. A lot of schools can talk to you and just blow smoke, but when they actually see something and they offer you, it's just super special.”

In addition to his older brother’s official visit, Wafle got a look at USC when they hosted UCLA in the regular season finale, and he also took a visit the first weekend of spring practice before his official visit this month. Wafle became the 14th commitment in the 2027 class when he announced his pledge on June 15.

“I saw that I could really get developed well as a player, and fully maximize my potential,” Wafle said. “I really connected with all the coaches, Coach Ekeler, Coach Howard, Coach Riley, Patterson.”

Connecting with the USC Staff

USC Trojans linebackers coach Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

Wafle met with linebackers coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard during his official visit. He shared the feedback he received from the two coaches.

“They really like the way I move inside the box," Wafle said. "I can move sideline to sideline, they like my physicality, using my hands a lot, being aggressive and present in the room. On my film, I put a lot of kickoff highlights, they really like that stuff. I know Ekeler loves it because he's a special teams coach too.”

Executive director of player personnel Max Stienecker and director of recruiting Weston Zernechel were heavily involved in Wafle’s recruitment and were with him for the entirety of his official visit.

“Those guys are awesome, great personalities, but they're insanely competitive and just hyped up for the season. They’re really good at what they do,” Wafle said.

During his official visits, Wafle also had in-depth meetings with defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and coach Lincoln Riley.

“Super nice guy, charismatic, but he's got that super competitive undertone when you talk to him,“ Wafle said about Riley. “He's just trying to win, the whole program's just locked in.”

2027 Recruiting Class

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wafle is one of the finishing touches of a small but loaded recruiting class.

The Trojans only have 14 commitments, but eight of them are ranked inside the top 100 overall prospects. One of those includes another Connecticut native, five-star edge Mekai Brown.

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