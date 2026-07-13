USC Commit Quentin Hale Speaks Candidly About Shutting Down Recruitment, Trojans' Class

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and top 50 overall prospect Quentin Hale is one of the prized recruits in USC’s 2027 class.

The Trojans were all-in with their pursuit of Hale and landed a commitment from him in February. And since then, they have continued to recruit him just as hard.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

Hale was part of USC’s first official visit weekend at the end of May, where they hosted 12 of its commits. The following week, Hale announced that he had officially shutdown his recruitment. And for him, it was a no-brainer.

“The family, the culture, the love they showed me throughout my recruiting journey,” Hale said.

Trojans receivers coach Dennis Simmons has been developing receiver at a high rate for almost two decades, producing multiple Biletnikoff Award winners, All-Americans and first round picks and Hale wants to be the next one.

California Recruiting and Teaming Up with Roye Oliver III

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After landing 19 recruits from California and another two that are originally from the state in their No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, the Trojans have continued to stack in-state prospects in the 2027 cycle. Of their 14 commitments, 10 are from California. And of the top 10 overall prospects in California, USC holds a commitment from five of them, no other program has more than one.

“You see all the best of the best in Cali playing out here, staying home,” Hale said. "They trying to build something with the ‘27 class from Cali.”

Hale is one of two elite receiver commits in the Trojans 2027 class, which includes Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star Roye Oliver III, the 2025 MaxPreps Sophomore Player of the Year after reeling in a state-record 29 receiving touchdowns.

The two were able to bond during their official visits. They also worked out together at USC and spent multiple days on campus in June.

“He a dog. It's gonna be good playing alongside him in the future,” Hale said.

Quentin Hale Recruiting Local 2028 Prospects

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Hale has put on his recruiting hat with a pair of local prospects in the 2028 class, starting with his teammate, three-star running back Malaki Davis.

“I've been trying to tell my guy Malaki to come over. It's gonna happen, time will tell,” Hale said.

Davis has been a frequent visitor at USC over the past year from gameday and practice visits but has been able to have more in-depth conversations with his teammate about the program.

“He’s definitely been talking to me more about USC and how the program is and how the recruiting process been with him, like from when he first got the offer till now and how they act and all that,” Davis said.

Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo picked up an offer from the Trojans last month after a workout. Koo and Hale played together with the Trillion Boys, a premier 7v7 organization. San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson has also been actively recruiting Koo.

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