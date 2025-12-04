USC Signees Reveal How Chad Bowden Has Changed Everything At USC

The discussion around recruiting largely centers around NIL, and although it will always have a massive impact in this era of college football, it’s not everything.

USC general manager Chad Bowden has proven the value of authenticity and building relationships when it comes to recruiting.

“He’s down to earth, he always keeps it real with you,” said USC offensive line signee Esun Tafa. “I ask him about my game, and he keeps it real. He always tells me what it is, how I can get better at some things in my game. Kids in the class all say the same things.”

USC pulled Bowden away from Notre Dame in late January and the vibe around the program has changed. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) safety Madden Riordan has been committed to the Trojans since November of 2023 and has seen it firsthand.

“It’s changed completely, a full 180. He’s super real,” Riordan said. “He’s gonna tell you how it is. He’s gonna tell a recruit he likes them or not, whether he thinks they’ll be a great fit for the program. He brings an overall professionalism and grit to the program. He’s super authentic.”

When USC hosted its Junior Day on Feb. 1, the event provided recruits their first opportunity to be around Bowden and the Trojans saw its recruiting take off after that day. It set into motion what has become the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle for Southern Cal.

Bowden has not been shy when it comes to talking about his goals of bringing USC back to national prominence. The Trojans general manager is aggressive in his pursuit of elite prospects, but it’s been his realness that resonates with recruits.

New-Look Recruiting Department

With Bowden at the head of the table, USC assembled an NFL-style front office around him to change its recruiting strategy and be more competitive on the trail.

Dre Brown, who previously served as the director of player personnel at Illinois was hired as the assistant general manager and Max Stienecker, who served as the general manager at Wisconsin in 2024, was hired as the executive director of player personnel at USC.

Zaire Turner came over from Notre Dame with Bowden to become the Trojans assistant director of recruiting operations at USC. She and Bowden played a large role in constructing an Irish roster that reached the College Football Playoff championship game last season.

Skyler Phan is in her second season as the director of recruiting strategy and Weston Zernechel is in his third season with the program, but first as the director of recruiting.

“They definitely know what they’re doing when it comes to recruiting,” Riordan said. “They know what works and what’s worked in the past. They have a vision for what they want and they’re definitely striving to get there.”

USC has been known to roll out the red carpet for recruits and make a lasting impression. It’s a personnel department that continuities to impress even after they have committed to Southern Cal and it’s a bring reason why the Trojans 2026 class has stayed intact.

“Skylar and them keep everything so organized, especially the OVs,” Tafa said. “They’re not leaving nobody out, they’re all active, having fun. Every time we come out for games they’re always making everyone feel welcome and I think that’s what played a big part.”

Following a Blueprint

Bowden made it known very early that USC planned to sign a massive recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. They hold 35 commitments as the early signing period begins and are making a late push to land a couple of more.

Bowden specifically put an emphasis on keeping Southern California prospects from leaving the state and rebuilding recruiting pipelines with the premier high schools in the area.

USC had struggled in recent years in recruiting battles against several SEC and Big Ten programs but the 2026 cycle saw a shift in the Trojans direction, headlined by eight commits from the prestigious Trinity League conference in Orange County.

They have a total of 18 commits from Southern California, two more that are originally from the area and two more from Northern California.

“All of us grew up playing against and with each other,” Riordan said. “And just the ability to play with each other and bring USC back is a great opportunity you can’t pass up and the vibe overall is great between us.”

Former USC coach Pete Carroll put an emphasis on building a fence around the state in recruiting, which led to the Trojans winning back-to-back national championships in 2003-04 and appearing in a third straight in 2005. USC would also win four Rose Bowls under Carroll in the 2000s.

Bowden and the Trojans staff have been following the same approach and several USC commits have been preaching a similar message.

“Stay home. Be that class to bring USC back is such as a great honor,” Riordan said. “Be that class that gets the ball rolling. Everyone’s gonna remember us if we win the national championship in four years. Everyone’s gonna remember the 26 class.”

Carroll would then go out of state to land recruits he believed could be high draft picks in the future. And that’s what USC has done, signing players such as five-star edge Luke Wafle and cornerback Elbert Hill, and four-star receiver Boobie Feaster and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield.

USC’s has a long and storied history when it comes to great Polynesian players. The Trojans will usher in a new era with six commits in the 2026 class.

Aaron Amaama, known as Coach Dogg, is the director of high school recruiting relations and played a massive role in bringing a talented group for Polynesian players to Los Angeles. Tafa describes him as an “older brother” for all of Polynesian kids.

New USC Recruiting Policy

Bowden implemented a “No Visit Policy” that once you commit, you’re not allowed to visit other schools. It’s something the players have embraced and taken the opportunity to grow closer as a class.

“When you’re committed here you don’t go anywhere else, you don’t go no visits and I like that,” Tafa said. “All of the commits have loyalty, we are loyal to each other.”

Instead of taking multiple visits in the summer and fall, the recruits would spend an extended period of time on campus to get acclimated with the program and around current players.

There's a group chat that has all Bowden, Brown, a couple of other members of the personnel department and every single commit. Bowden will text in it after every game and couple of times during the week. And every once and awhile someone will call the chat, and multiple people will hop on to talk with each other.

It’s a culture that has been set by Riley and Bowden working hand and hand to change the fortunes of USC football.

