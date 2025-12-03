Why USC Fans Won't Like Trojans' New Projected Bowl Game Matchup

The No. 16 USC Trojans enter bowl season with a 9-3 record and aim to secure their second 10-win year under coach Lincoln Riley. As the Trojans await their selection on Sunday, various projections have been made for the bowl game in which USC will play.

This bowl projection from ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach has the Trojans playing the BYU Cougars in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 in San Antonio. The matchup against the Cougars might not satisfy some USC fans.

Why USC Fans Won't Like Alamo Bowl Matchup Against BYU

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cougars would play the Trojans in the Alamo Bowl, assuming that they would lose to the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a second time this season in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday and fail to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

While BYU wouldn't be an easy bowl game for the Trojans to win, many USC fans would likely prefer a matchup against a top team that has been a rival in the past, the No. 13 Texas Longhorns. Bonguara and Schalbach are currently projecting Texas to play Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 31. Given that USC beat Michigan 31-13 this season, the Trojans deserve a shot to play Texas in a bowl game.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

A potential quarterback duel between USC's Jayden Maiava and Texas' Arch Manning would be exciting not only for USC fans but also be one of the most exciting College Football bowl games to watch, outside of the CFP matchups.

BYU's Offense Could Present a Challenge For USC's Defense

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks to pass against the UCF Knights during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Cougars' offense, led by quarterback Bear Bachmeier, will present a challenge for USC's defense if the Trojans' projected matchup against BYU in the Alamo Bowl comes true. Heading into Saturday's Big 12 Championship game against Texas Tech, Bachmeier has thrown for 2,593 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Big 12 rushing leader, BYU running back LJ Martin, has also been a crucial piece to the Cougars' success this season. Martin has rushed for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns on 217 carries this season.

The recent announcement that BYU would be retaining Kalani Sitake is also an encouraging sign, which could give the Cougars some extra motivation heading into a potential Alamo Bowl matchup against USC.

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs against UCF Knights linebacker Cole Kozlowski (43) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

BYU and USC have met four times before, with the most recent meetings taking place during the 2019 and 2021 regular seasons. The Cougars won both meetings in close games, first in Provo and then in Los Angeles. The series between the two programs is tied at 2-2, with their first meeting taking place in 2003 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Finishing the Season With a Bowl Win Is Crucial For USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans will enter bowl season falling just short of their goal of reaching the CFP. USC suffered three heartbreaking losses on the road to Illinois (Sept. 27), No. 10 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and No. 5 Oregon (Nov. 22), games where self-inflicted mistakes led to defeat and their playoff dreams coming to a close.

With high expectations entering the 2026 season, there is no better way for USC to enter the offseason with momentum by winning its bowl game and finishing the year with 10 wins. Winning the Alamo Bowl would give Riley his first 10-win season at USC since going 11-3 in 2022.

Winning the Alamo Bowl would also extend Riley's record in bowl games to 3-1 during his four seasons at USC. Riley's two previous bowl wins have come against Louisville (2023) and Texas A&M (2024). USC's one loss in a bowl game with Riley came in his first season, as the Trojans lost a 46-45 thriller to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl.

