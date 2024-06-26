USC Football: Elite Commit Already Impressing Ahead of Trojans Debut
The USC Trojans have among the best 2025 classes thus far, and this is highlighted by their five-star commit, quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis is projected to be the next great quarterback for the Trojans, and so far, he is on track to be just that.
Lewis recently attended the Elite 11 camp, and to no one's surprise, he was a standout. The sophomore quarterback was among the youngest members of the 19 quarterbacks at the event. According to the Elite 11 website, Lewis won one of the accuracy challenges.
"During the Pro Day, each quarterback had 8 minutes to complete 20 throws to moving targets. In the accuracy challenge, quarterbacks aimed to hit seven different stationary targets," the site proclaims.
The Georgia native reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 class. Lewis made a name for himself prior to his time at Carrollton. He's gotten better each year. According to 247Sports, he is ranked 16th nationally, the No. 3 ranked quarterback, and the No. 5 player in Georgia in 2025.
Lewis committed to USC last August, and while many programs are still trying to vie for his talent, he seems hellbent on staying at USC and partnering with head coach Lincoln Riley.