Twitter Reacts to Robert Woods' Last Game of the 2020 Season

Former USC and current LA Rams wide receiver, Robert Woods, had a strong season that ended in Saturday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Although the Los Angeles Rams will not be headed to the NFC Championship game next Sunday, wide receiver and former USC Trojan, Robert Woods, put up some of the best stats of his career in the 2020 season.

You may remember Woods as one of USC's top receivers back in 2010-2012. Woods holds the No. 1 ranking in most receptions in USC history with 252 total receptions.

Ten years after his first season as a Trojan, Woods is still putting up big numbers. In the 2020 regular season, he had six receiving touchdowns for the Rams, which ties his season best back in 2018.

Woods had eight touchdowns overall this year which was a NFL career high for the former USC Trojan.

The six foot, 195-pound wide receiver has talent outside of just catching the football, in yesterday's game against the Green Bay Packers he was also seen putting up some solid blocks.

Robert Mays, host of The Athletic Football Show and writer for The Athletic NFL, tweeted recognition for Woods' varying skills on the football field citing, "On the 2nd and 5 run by Akers, Robert Woods — all 195 pounds of him — had the key block against 275-pound Za'Darius Smith on the edge. Nice when your WRs can do that."

Former NFL defensive lineman, Leger Douzable, also took to Twitter to sing Woods' praises. "Great block by @robertwoods, toughest receiver in football".

Other members of the media, commented on Woods performance on Saturday."I've typed this about a million times this season, but Robert Woods just shows up time and time again when he's needed".

Woods finished the 2020 season with 90 receptions, and 16 games played. He had 936 receiving yards this year, which is less than his past two seasons with the Rams, but the amount of touchdowns he scored [6] is something Trojans fans should be proud of.

