Top Four Players the USC Trojans Defense Will Face in the Big Ten

There's a lot to be excited for the Trojans in 2026 – the No. 1 overall recruiting class, veteran pickups from the transfer portal, Lincoln Riley’s fifth year with the program, trenches that can compete in the Big Ten and TCU legend Gary Patterson at the helm of the defense. While fans have come to expect air-raid, fast-scoring offense from Riley, Patterson’s defense will need to answer some questions, especially when conference play comes around.

Southern Cal is projected to finish with an 8-4 record, with all four losses coming in crucial Big Ten games. These matchups will also feature some of the best offensive players in the nation. Patterson and the Trojans defense will need to prepare for these four players in particular:

Jeremiah Smith: Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates a touchdown against Penn State on Nov. 1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Smith, who is widely considered to be the best player in all of college football, will be stepping into the Coliseum on Oct. 31. He is coming off of back-to-back 1,000-plus yard, unanimous All-American and Big Ten Receiver of the Year seasons. In 2025, Smith won the Biletnikoff Award and finished fifth in Heisman voting.

Another plus for Smith is continuity as he’ll have Julian Sayin – honorable mention – as his quarterback once again.

At 6-3, 223 pounds, Smith has the athleticism to speed past defenders and the physicality to break tackles and win 50-50 balls. He can also make plays at any level of the field – shallow routes or screen passes, intermediate routes and downfield (posts or verticals). His footwork has made him an excellent route runner, which only makes him a mismatch, especially in redzone coverage.

Jordan Davison: Running Back, Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season on Nov. 22, 2025, the Oregon Ducks were able to have their way on the ground, rushing for 179 yards on 41 carries and three touchdowns. Come Sept. 26, Jordan Davison will be the feature back for the Ducks.

Davison finished his freshman campaign with 113 carries for 667 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns. The season earned him All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and he joined Royce Freeman as the only true freshman in Ducks’ history to rush for more than 10 touchdowns in a single season.

The 6-0, 235 pound sophomore is a powerful between-the-tackles runner with speed to break through to the next level. A rusher like Davison will be a key test for the Trojans' revamped defensive line. He’ll also be behind one of the best offensive line units – another honorable mention – in the nation, per Pro Football Focus.

Dante Moore: Quarterback, Oregon

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there was a moment for the Trojans to throw off Dante Moore’s rise it was last season during his first year as the Ducks’ full-time signal caller. Instead the redshirt-junior finished the year with 3,365 passing yards (tied for No. 12), 30 touchdowns (sixth in FBS), 10 interceptions and a quarterback-rating of 78.5.

On top of his arm talent – deep balls, fitting passes through tight windows, ability to change arm angle – and accuracy, Patterson can expect Moore to be more calm in the pocket with a higher pre-snap IQ to boot. Also, Moore’s receiving corps is arguably better than last season with the likes of Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, Jalen Lott, Iverson Hooks and Jeremiah McClellan.

Rocco Becht: Quarterback, Penn State

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nittany Lions are projected to be a trap game for the Trojans due to new coach Matt Campbell and the talent from Iowa State he’s bringing with him. The most notable addition to Penn State’s offense is Rocco Becht.

Becht has gone relatively under the radar during his time with the Cyclones. The redshirt-senior went back-to-back years (2023-2024) with 3,000-plus passing yards and 20-plus touchdowns. He will finish his tenure at ISU with a total of 9,274 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, 27 interceptions, 499 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

With years of experience underneath his belt, Becht will be one of, if not the only, true veteran quarterbacks USC will face. The experience has made him poise in the pocket and excellent decision maker. Becht also has the ability to hurt his defense with his legs – avoiding would-be tacklers, extending plays, rushing for first-downs or big gains.

Honorable Mentions

From Indiana:

Josh Hoover, quarterback

Charlie Becker, wide receiver

Turbo Richard, running back

From Ohio State:

Brandon Inniss, wide receiver

Austin Siereveld, offensive lineman

Luke Montgomery, offensive lineman

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