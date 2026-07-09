USC Trojans Turn Heads With Latest Preseason Ranking

The 2026 college football season could be a special one for the USC Trojans and a year that their fans have been waiting for, as the team is primed to make a run at the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Entering what will be the fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans return star quarterback Jayden Maiava, a high-powered offense, and welcome in the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class.

With these returns and additions, the Trojans are considered a top team in several preseason rankings. Phil Steele recently released his college football preseason poll, ranking every FBS team from No. 1 to No. 138, and the Trojans are No. 10 entering the 2026 season.

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Three Big Ten teams rank ahead of the Trojans including the Oregon Ducks (No. 2), Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 4), and Indiana Hoosiers (No. 6). The Trojans will play all three of those teams during the regular season including playing the Buckeyes at the Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and traveling to Bloomington for a mid-Novemeber matchup against the the defending national champions.

Coming off a 9-3 regular season in 2025, the Trojans will likely need to finish 10-2 to make a strong case for making the CFP. That would mean pulling off an upset against either of these three teams.

Keys to USC Trojans Making College Football Playoff

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Ou Vs Tcu | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have the talent to make the CFP, but the question is: can they? There will be many keys to success that will play into Riley and the Trojans earning signature wins during the 2026 regular season and punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff next season.

Defense is one of those keys to success for the Trojans. With the return of several stars from last season’s roster, the Trojans bring in former TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson as their new defensive coordinator following D’Anton Lynn’s departure to Penn State Nittany Lions for the same position.

Defense has ultimately held them back from making the CFP in Riley’s tenure as USC's coach. That struggle was on display last season, as all three of the Trojans' regular-season road losses featured their defense giving up 30-plus points.

With Patterson now at the helm as defensive coordinator, the former TCU coach brings a new identity and toughness to the Trojans' defense. This new style of play could help the Trojans pull off massive wins against some of the toughest teams on their 2026 Big Ten schedule.

Why Jayden Maiava's Leadership Is X-Factor For Trojans

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star quarterback Jayden Maiava's leadership, which has grown this offseason, will also be a key to the Trojans' success. The Big Ten’s leading passer last season, Maiava has the opportunity to build off his recent success and be an underrated contender for the Heisman Trophy.

Cutting down on turnovers is the key for Maiava. In addition to throwing for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns, Maiava threw 10 interceptions last season. Seven of the 10 interceptions thrown by Maiava came in the Trojans' three regular-season road losses and the overtime defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl.

In some of the Trojans' marquee matchups next season, the Trojans can’t afford to turn the ball over, as one turnover could be the difference between victory and defeat, and as last year showed, either making the CFP or missing again.

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