Four-Star Recruit Dennis Tua’one Speaks Candidly Before First Visit to USC

Timpview (Utah) four-star receiver Dennis Tua’one has a busy itinerary in the month of June, which includes making his first ever visit to USC on June 11. Tua’one previewed his upcoming trip to Los Angeles.

“What excites me most is finally getting to see everything up close - the coaches, the energy, the facilities, and how they operate day‑to‑day,” Tua’one said. “I want to get a real feel for the culture and how they develop players. I’m looking to build stronger relationships with the staff and see how I’d fit into what they’re building.”

Dennis Tua'one Opens Up About USC

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tua’one, the No. 80 overall prospect and No. 12 receiver according to 247Sports, has seen his recruitment skyrocket this spring. The Trojans joined the mix when they extended an offer on March 30, which immediately caught his attention.

“USC is a national brand with a huge history, especially at my position,” Tua’one said. “The combination of academics, player development, and the opportunities that come with being in LA is intriguing. The way they use versatile athletes stands out to me.”

Tua’one will have an opportunity to strengthen his relationship with USC inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage when he workouts with him next week.

“Coach Savage is real. He communicates clearly, he’s detailed, and he knows how to develop receivers," Tua'one said. "You can tell he cares about his players and pushes them the right way.”

Former Trojans receiver and reigning Biletnikoff Award Makai Lemon became the third Trojans receiver to be selected in the first round since 2022, when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him with the 20th overall pick in April's draft, joining the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London, who just inked a four-year, $141 million contract extension on Tuesday, and Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison.

“When you see a program consistently developing guys and getting them drafted early, it matters," Tua'one said. "Watching Makai and others succeed shows that their system works and that they know how to prepare receivers for the next level.”

Other June Visits for Dennis Tua’one

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tua’one will begin his college tour with a return visit to Miami on Sunday, June 7. The highly coveted receiver from Utah is originally from Fort Lauderdale and grew up a Canes fan.

“That’s home, and Miami is the hometown school," Tua'one said. "It’s always going to be a factor. I moved to Utah when I was younger, but South Florida is still a big part of who I am.”

Tua’one was blown away by his trip to Coral Cables earlier this year. The Miami staff, most notably coach Mario Cristobal and receivers coach Kevin Beard have also made a strong impression on Tua’one.

“Coach Cristobal is genuine. He’s passionate about building Miami back to the standard, and you feel that when you talk to him," Tua'one said. "The whole staff was welcoming, and they showed a lot of belief in me and what I can become in their system.”

The following day, June 8, Tua’one will be at Arizona State, where he has visited multiple times already.

“The staff shows real love, the campus is great, and the energy around the program makes you want to come back. They’ve been consistent with me," Tua'one said.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound four-star recruit has built a strong relationship with Sun Devils receivers coach Hines Ward, a two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP and three-time second team All-Pro selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Coach Ward is someone I respect a lot. His NFL background speaks for itself," Tua'one said. "He’s done everything a receiver could want to do. Being coached by someone who’s been at the highest level definitely matters. He understands the details and what it takes to succeed.”

Tua’one will close out his June tour with his first visit to Oregon on June 17. The Ducks joined the mix when they offered Tua’one on April 15.

“I’m excited to see the facilities, the culture, and how they run things," Tua'one said. "Oregon has a unique energy — the branding, the innovation, the way they play fast. I want to see how I’d fit into their offense and get a better feel for the staff in person.”

Other Recruiting Interest

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake during the first half against the UCF Knights at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Tua’one’s recruitment isn’t certainly limited to those four schools. Utah and BYU continue to be heavily involved with their local star. Tua’one returned to BYU on June 2 and speaks very highly of head coach Kalani Sitake. The Cougars were his first offer in the eighth grade.

Texas A&M and Penn State are two schools to keep an eye on as well heading into Tua’one’s junior season.

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