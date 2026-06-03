USC Trojans Commit Roye Oliver III Updates Recruitment Following Official Visit

Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Roye Oliver III returned to campus this past weekend for his official visit.

Following his recent visit, Oliver announced on social media Tuesday that he is shutting down his recruitment. Oliver is the No. 89 overall prospect and No. 15 receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is one of eight top 100 prospects in the Trojans 2027 recruiting class.

What USC is Getting in Roye Oliver III

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Oliver was originally rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2028 cycle, before reclassifying to the 2027 cycle last month.

He has built a good relationship with USC inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage over the years that dates back to when he was on the staff at Colorado State.

The Trojans commit immediately burst onto the scene as a freshman, reeling 43 passes for 861 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns, which earned him MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors. Oliver put together a prolific sophomore season, where he reeled in 92 catches for 1,839 yards and a state-record 29 receiving touchdowns.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Oliver was named the MaxPreps Sophomore Player of the Year and earned first team All-American honors alongside USC freshmen receivers Trent Mosley and Boobie Feaster.

The Arizona native comes from an athletic family. His father, RJ Oliver, played defensive back for Arizona State in the early 90s. His grandfather, Roye Oliver Sr., was a three-time All-American wrestler at Arizona State, while his grandmother, Toni Griffin, was a sprinter for the Sun Devils.

Oliver is the second Trojans commit in the 2027 class, joining three-star running back Javon Vital Jr., to shutdown his recruitment after taking an official visit this past weekend. USC hosted 12 of its 13 commits in this current cycle as they push to put the final touches on another top 10 class.

Stacking Wide Receiver Classes

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophomore receiver Tanook Hines was an immediate impact player for USC. The four-star recruit in the 2025 class earned a starting job coming out of fall camp and finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. Sophomore Corey Simms appeared in all 13 games as a key special teams contributor. He and redshirt freshman Romero Ison are vying to be part of the receiver rotation this fall.

And in addition to signing Mosley, the California MaxPreps Player of the Year, and Feaster, a three-time MaxPreps All-American in three seasons, Southern Cal signed four other receivers in the 2026 class. Freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a top 50 prospect, is joined by Tron Baker, Luc Weaver and Roderick Tezeno to round out the receiver class in the Trojans No. 1 class.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2027 four-star receiver and top 50 prospect Quentin Hale committed to the Trojans in February. The local star has been impressive throughout the offseason and is someone to keep an eye out for as a recruit that could earn a fifth star before it is all said and done.

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