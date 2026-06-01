USC Trojans Recruiting Target Jordan Hicks Updates Summer Visit Plans

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks has locked in a return visit to USC for June 11. Hicks attended two spring practices and each visit to campus left a lasting impression.

“What doesn’t make me want me to come back,” Hicks said after his second visit in April. “It’s a good vibe up there. A great feeling whenever I come back, it’s automatically love. As soon as I get there it’s lot of energy in the morning. I see all the corners warming up. Said what's up to T-Reed and all my guys on the team that were practicing. A very welcoming environment. It’s a great place for sure.”

Jordan Hicks’ Connections at USC

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

USC has changed its recruiting approach the last couple of cycles, starting with the 2026 class, which has included putting an emphasis on landing top prospects in Southern California. The Trojans have felt the ripple effect of it in their 2027 class and that momentum is carrying over into the 2028 class.

Hicks has a strong relationship with multiple freshmen on the Trojans roster and was able to reconnect with them in the spring. His most recent visit in early April included having in-depth conversations with freshmen cornerbacks Brandon Lockhart and Jayden Crowder and tight end Mark Bowman.

“It’s like serious conversations, all jokes aside type of conversations" Hicks said. "They tell me the truth, like they really like it up there and they suggest me going there.”

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the San Jose State Spartans during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Hicks picked up an offer from the Trojans last October when he attended their win over Michigan. He has connected with assistant general manager Dre Brown and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. Hicks was able to get an up-close look at Reed’s coaching style in the spring and will have the opportunity to workout with the Trojans coach during his visit next week.

“I have a good relationship with him that is continuing to build day by day," Hicks said. "We talked about what type of coach he is and how much he’ll push you and what type of kids he wants at USC.”

Growing Recruitment in the Spring

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Hicks has become of the most highly coveted prospects on the West Coast in the 2028 cycle. He shined last year for one of the top high schools in the state, recording five interceptions as a sophomore.

The Orange County native can play any position in the secondary, which has led to his recruitment skyrocketing the past several months. Since March, Hicks has picked up offers from schools such as Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Washington.

In addition to his two visits to USC, Hicks also took visits to Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M in the spring. The next step for the Trojans is getting him back on campus for gameday visits in the fall and continuing to strengthen their relationship with the local product during his junior season.

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